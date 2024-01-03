At Least 14 Dead, 27 Gravely Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Assam’s Dergaon

In the early hours of Wednesday, a devastating road accident claimed 14 lives in Dergaon, Assam, leaving 27 others severely injured. A bus carrying 45 people collided head-on with a coal-laden truck near its destination, Balijan. The bus was transporting a picnic party from Athkheliya, a journey that had begun around 3 am.

Details of the Tragedy

The incident unfolded around 5 am. The bus was nearing its destination when it encountered a truck from Margherita, resulting in a fatal collision. The truck was loaded with coal, intensifying the impact of the crash.

Police reports indicated that the bus was carrying people from Athkheliya to Balijan for a picnic. The journey had commenced early in the morning, at around 3 am. The bus was almost at its destination when the collision occurred.

Road Safety Concerns

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the pressing issue of road safety, especially during the early hours of the day. The risks associated with travel during these hours are significantly high, as demonstrated by this accident.

The aftermath of the accident has sparked concerns over the safety measures in place for road travel, particularly during the early hours of the day when visibility is low. The incident is a grim reminder of the dangers that lurk on the roads, even in the absence of heavy traffic.