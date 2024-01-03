en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Assam Road Tragedy, Japan’s Earthquake Aftermath, and South Korea’s E-Commerce Surge

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Assam Road Tragedy, Japan’s Earthquake Aftermath, and South Korea’s E-Commerce Surge

A tragic road accident unfolded in the Golaghat district of Assam, India, resulting in at least 14 fatalities and 27 injuries. The early Wednesday incident involved a private bus carrying roughly 45 passengers colliding with a coal-laden truck. The bus was heading towards Upper Assam, and its passengers were en route to a picnic when the calamity occurred.

Investigation Underway in Assam

Authorities have initiated an investigation to reveal additional details about the accident. The injured passengers have been transported to a nearby hospital, with several reported to be in a critical condition. Notably, both the drivers of the bus and the truck lost their lives instantly in the collision. The incident has raised serious questions about road safety and accountability, especially considering that the area was under construction and lacked adequate safety instructions.

Earthquake Aftermath in Ishikawa

Meanwhile, in Japan’s central prefecture of Ishikawa, the region grapples with the aftermath of a series of potent earthquakes. The death toll stood at 64 as of Wednesday noon. Notably, the area experienced two significant aftershocks. On Wednesday morning, an aftershock of magnitude 5.6 was recorded, followed by a 4.6 magnitude aftershock on Tuesday evening. Both aftershocks were shallow and registered an upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

Hampered Rescue Efforts

The rescue efforts in Ishikawa have been severely impeded by the earthquakes, aftershocks, and adverse weather conditions. As the region reels from the devastation, the focus is on saving lives and providing immediate relief to those affected.

Growth in South Korean E-Commerce

On a more positive note, South Korea reported a double-digit growth in online shopping in November of the previous year. This surge was driven by heightened demand for travel, food, and e-coupon services. The country’s e-commerce transactions hit a record high of 20.84 trillion won (approximately 15.9 billion U.S. dollars), marking a 13.0 percent growth from the year before.

0
Accidents India Japan
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Road Collision Claims Life of 'Squeaky' Murphy, Cavan Town Mourns

By BNN Correspondents

Community Leader Jordan Rishel Dies in Car Crash Amidst Deadliest Times for Accidents

By Dil Bar Irshad

Accidents Disrupt Operations at Charlotte Douglas and Tokyo's Haneda Airports

By Mazhar Abbas

Fargo Firefighters Douse Early Morning Dumpster Fire Near Apartment Garages

By BNN Correspondents

Oil Tanker Explosion in Punjab's Ludhiana Disrupts Traffic, Causes Mas ...
@Accidents · 15 mins
Oil Tanker Explosion in Punjab's Ludhiana Disrupts Traffic, Causes Mas ...
heart comment 0
Ugandan Military Helicopter Crash Claims the Lives of Two Soldiers and a Civilian

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Military Helicopter Crash Claims the Lives of Two Soldiers and a Civilian
New Year Tragedy: 57 Deaths Reported in Uganda

By Israel Ojoko

New Year Tragedy: 57 Deaths Reported in Uganda
Framingham House Fire: Tragedy Strikes, Leaving Two Homeless and a Dog Dead

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Framingham House Fire: Tragedy Strikes, Leaving Two Homeless and a Dog Dead
Fatal Train Incident at Coulsdon South Railway Station

By Momen Zellmi

Fatal Train Incident at Coulsdon South Railway Station
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
28 seconds
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
31 seconds
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
46 seconds
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
1 min
Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
1 min
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
1 min
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
2 mins
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
Orange County's Political Shift: The Rise of 'Modestly Partisan Republicans'
2 mins
Orange County's Political Shift: The Rise of 'Modestly Partisan Republicans'
Divisions Within Republican Party Threaten 2024 Election Strategy
2 mins
Divisions Within Republican Party Threaten 2024 Election Strategy
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
31 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
31 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app