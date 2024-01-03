Assam Road Tragedy, Japan’s Earthquake Aftermath, and South Korea’s E-Commerce Surge

A tragic road accident unfolded in the Golaghat district of Assam, India, resulting in at least 14 fatalities and 27 injuries. The early Wednesday incident involved a private bus carrying roughly 45 passengers colliding with a coal-laden truck. The bus was heading towards Upper Assam, and its passengers were en route to a picnic when the calamity occurred.

Investigation Underway in Assam

Authorities have initiated an investigation to reveal additional details about the accident. The injured passengers have been transported to a nearby hospital, with several reported to be in a critical condition. Notably, both the drivers of the bus and the truck lost their lives instantly in the collision. The incident has raised serious questions about road safety and accountability, especially considering that the area was under construction and lacked adequate safety instructions.

Earthquake Aftermath in Ishikawa

Meanwhile, in Japan’s central prefecture of Ishikawa, the region grapples with the aftermath of a series of potent earthquakes. The death toll stood at 64 as of Wednesday noon. Notably, the area experienced two significant aftershocks. On Wednesday morning, an aftershock of magnitude 5.6 was recorded, followed by a 4.6 magnitude aftershock on Tuesday evening. Both aftershocks were shallow and registered an upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

Hampered Rescue Efforts

The rescue efforts in Ishikawa have been severely impeded by the earthquakes, aftershocks, and adverse weather conditions. As the region reels from the devastation, the focus is on saving lives and providing immediate relief to those affected.

Growth in South Korean E-Commerce

On a more positive note, South Korea reported a double-digit growth in online shopping in November of the previous year. This surge was driven by heightened demand for travel, food, and e-coupon services. The country’s e-commerce transactions hit a record high of 20.84 trillion won (approximately 15.9 billion U.S. dollars), marking a 13.0 percent growth from the year before.