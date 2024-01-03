en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Assam Police Unveil Safety Measures for Picnic Parties Following Tragic Accident

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Assam Police Unveil Safety Measures for Picnic Parties Following Tragic Accident

In the wake of a heartrending road accident in Golaghat district of Assam, the state police have unveiled a set of safety guidelines targeted at picnic parties. This move comes as a response to the tragedy that occurred on National Highway-715 during the early hours of the day, where a bus ferrying 49 passengers to a picnic spot in Upper Assam collided with a truck, resulting in the untimely demise of 12 individuals, including three children.

A Tragedy Unfolds

The bus, bustling with approximately 50 passengers, was en route to the Tilinga Temple in Tinsukia for a leisurely picnic. The journey took a drastic turn when it collided with a coal-laden truck on the national highway at Dergaon. This catastrophic incident led to the loss of 12 lives and inflicted injuries on 30 others, leaving a mark on the state’s psyche.

National Response

The national response to this calamity was immediate and heartfelt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for each of the deceased person’s family and Rs 50,000 for those injured. President Droupadi Murmu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended their sympathies and condolences to the grieving families. Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh corroborated the details of this unfortunate incident.

Preventing Future Accidents

In answer to this incident, the Assam Police have put forth a series of precautionary measures to prevent future accidents. The ‘SOP on Picnic’ mandates that vehicles carrying picnic-goers must not move before sunrise or after sunset. It also prohibits the playing of loud music inside vehicles, advises against travel during foggy conditions, and calls for avoiding overcrowding in vehicles.

Picnickers are instructed to inform local police stations of their plans, and police will deploy surveillance groups to monitor any illegal activities at picnic spots. Continuous raids on establishments selling illicit liquor are also on the cards. The guidelines insist on improved lighting and designated parking areas at picnic spots. While these guidelines are suggestive and not exhaustive, they underline the urgent need for regulation to ensure the safety of picnic parties and the preservation of human life.

0
Accidents India Safety
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Deadly Blasts at Soleimani's Commemoration: Over 100 Lives Lost

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Raises Aviation Safety Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Serious Car Crash at Kingsley Village Centre: One Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Act of Arson Shakes Huntington Township, Adams County

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year's Eve House Fire in Waldorf: Unattended Cooking Oil to Blame ...
@Accidents · 8 mins
New Year's Eve House Fire in Waldorf: Unattended Cooking Oil to Blame ...
heart comment 0
Head-On Collision Claims Life in Gloucester County

By Mazhar Abbas

Head-On Collision Claims Life in Gloucester County
Nutrien Ltd. Fined $200,000 for Workplace Safety Violation

By Geeta Pillai

Nutrien Ltd. Fined $200,000 for Workplace Safety Violation
Greensboro Barn Fire: A Night After Christmas Blaze

By BNN Correspondents

Greensboro Barn Fire: A Night After Christmas Blaze
School Bus Crash in Williamsburg County: Driver and Two Students Hospitalized

By Hadeel Hashem

School Bus Crash in Williamsburg County: Driver and Two Students Hospitalized
Latest Headlines
World News
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
19 seconds
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
33 seconds
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
43 seconds
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
46 seconds
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
52 seconds
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
1 min
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
2 mins
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
2 mins
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
2 mins
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
12 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
14 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
22 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
24 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
32 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
36 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
56 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app