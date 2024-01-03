Assam Police Unveil Safety Measures for Picnic Parties Following Tragic Accident

In the wake of a heartrending road accident in Golaghat district of Assam, the state police have unveiled a set of safety guidelines targeted at picnic parties. This move comes as a response to the tragedy that occurred on National Highway-715 during the early hours of the day, where a bus ferrying 49 passengers to a picnic spot in Upper Assam collided with a truck, resulting in the untimely demise of 12 individuals, including three children.

A Tragedy Unfolds

The bus, bustling with approximately 50 passengers, was en route to the Tilinga Temple in Tinsukia for a leisurely picnic. The journey took a drastic turn when it collided with a coal-laden truck on the national highway at Dergaon. This catastrophic incident led to the loss of 12 lives and inflicted injuries on 30 others, leaving a mark on the state’s psyche.

National Response

The national response to this calamity was immediate and heartfelt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for each of the deceased person’s family and Rs 50,000 for those injured. President Droupadi Murmu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended their sympathies and condolences to the grieving families. Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh corroborated the details of this unfortunate incident.

Preventing Future Accidents

In answer to this incident, the Assam Police have put forth a series of precautionary measures to prevent future accidents. The ‘SOP on Picnic’ mandates that vehicles carrying picnic-goers must not move before sunrise or after sunset. It also prohibits the playing of loud music inside vehicles, advises against travel during foggy conditions, and calls for avoiding overcrowding in vehicles.

Picnickers are instructed to inform local police stations of their plans, and police will deploy surveillance groups to monitor any illegal activities at picnic spots. Continuous raids on establishments selling illicit liquor are also on the cards. The guidelines insist on improved lighting and designated parking areas at picnic spots. While these guidelines are suggestive and not exhaustive, they underline the urgent need for regulation to ensure the safety of picnic parties and the preservation of human life.