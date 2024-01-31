Arrest Made in Fatal Turlock Hit-and-Run Case: Suspect Faces Serious Charges

On a cold November night in Turlock, California, a tragic hit-and-run claimed the life of a 33-year-old man. The victim, Shane Hurst, was walking his bicycle home on West Christoffersen Parkway when a light-colored Hummer H2 struck him. The driver, now identified as Jose Gutierrez-Cruz, did not stop to assist, leaving Hurst with severe head trauma that he later succumbed to at a local hospital.

Arrest and Charges

The Turlock Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), led by Officer Mike Simbalenko, worked tirelessly on the case. Through a series of interviews and meticulous forensic evidence analysis, an arrest warrant was issued for Gutierrez-Cruz. He was apprehended near Fulkerth and Tully roads and was detained without incident during a traffic stop. However, the vehicle involved in the arrest was not the Hummer H2.

Gutierrez-Cruz now faces significant legal charges. He is accused of felony hit-and-run and destroying or concealing evidence, both serious offenses that reflect the severity of his alleged actions. His bail has been set at $50,000, indicative of the gravity of the charges he is facing.