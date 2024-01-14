Army Man Succumbs to Injuries Caused by Kite String in Tragic Incident

A tragic incident came to light this weekend as an army personnel fell victim to a lethal hazard posed by the ‘manja’ string of a kite. Naik Kagithala Koteswar Reddy, a 30-year-old army man from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was killed when the sharp thread of a kite slit his throat. He was driving on the Indira Reddy Flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday evening when the incident occurred.

Deadly Encounter with ‘Manja’ String

Reddy, who worked as a driver at the Military Hospital, was riding his two-wheeler when he came into contact with the ‘manja’ string. Known for its sharpness due to being coated with glass or metal, the string caused a deep cut in his throat leading to severe bleeding. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Reddy succumbed to his injuries during treatment, marking a tragic end to his life.

Continued Use of Banned Material

This unfortunate event underlines the lethal hazard posed by the ‘manja’ string, which is commonly used in kite fighting. Despite a ban on the use of this dangerous material, incidents like these highlight its continued use. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need to enforce regulations and educate people about the dangers of using such materials.

Case Registered at Langar House Police Station

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Langar House Police Station. As investigations proceed, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the unforeseen dangers that can turn a routine day into a life-altering tragedy.