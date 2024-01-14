en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Army Man Succumbs to Injuries Caused by Kite String in Tragic Incident

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Army Man Succumbs to Injuries Caused by Kite String in Tragic Incident

A tragic incident came to light this weekend as an army personnel fell victim to a lethal hazard posed by the ‘manja’ string of a kite. Naik Kagithala Koteswar Reddy, a 30-year-old army man from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was killed when the sharp thread of a kite slit his throat. He was driving on the Indira Reddy Flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday evening when the incident occurred.

Deadly Encounter with ‘Manja’ String

Reddy, who worked as a driver at the Military Hospital, was riding his two-wheeler when he came into contact with the ‘manja’ string. Known for its sharpness due to being coated with glass or metal, the string caused a deep cut in his throat leading to severe bleeding. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Reddy succumbed to his injuries during treatment, marking a tragic end to his life.

Continued Use of Banned Material

This unfortunate event underlines the lethal hazard posed by the ‘manja’ string, which is commonly used in kite fighting. Despite a ban on the use of this dangerous material, incidents like these highlight its continued use. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need to enforce regulations and educate people about the dangers of using such materials.

Case Registered at Langar House Police Station

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Langar House Police Station. As investigations proceed, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the unforeseen dangers that can turn a routine day into a life-altering tragedy.

0
Accidents India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
9 mins ago
Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community
In a tragic turn of events, a man in his 40s was found unconscious in the waters of Middleton Beach and later pronounced dead. The incident, which occurred on a tranquil Sunday morning, has sent shockwaves through the local community. A Good Samaritan’s Effort A passerby, whose identity remains undisclosed, discovered the man in distress.
Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community
Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft
24 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft
Nottinghamshire House Fire: Two Critical, Investigation Underway
42 mins ago
Nottinghamshire House Fire: Two Critical, Investigation Underway
Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead
9 mins ago
Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead
Tragic Drowning at U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Tensions Over Texas Immigration Policies
22 mins ago
Tragic Drowning at U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Tensions Over Texas Immigration Policies
Bizarre Late-Night Incident Captured on Dashcam Near Meelon, Western Australia
24 mins ago
Bizarre Late-Night Incident Captured on Dashcam Near Meelon, Western Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Cougars vs Tigers: A Sneak Peek into the Upcoming Rugby Season
19 seconds
Cougars vs Tigers: A Sneak Peek into the Upcoming Rugby Season
Derek Barnett Shines in Houston's NFL Playoff Victory Over Cleveland
29 seconds
Derek Barnett Shines in Houston's NFL Playoff Victory Over Cleveland
Reflecting on Nicole Cooke: The Champion Cyclist Who Paved the Way for Women
34 seconds
Reflecting on Nicole Cooke: The Champion Cyclist Who Paved the Way for Women
AAP Uttarakhand in Crisis: Key Leaders Resign En Masse
53 seconds
AAP Uttarakhand in Crisis: Key Leaders Resign En Masse
TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner's Cup
1 min
TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner's Cup
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record at Valencia 10km Road Race
5 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record at Valencia 10km Road Race
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Ongoing Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
5 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Ongoing Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Deal Negotiations
6 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Deal Negotiations
Congressional Leaders Strike Deal on Stopgap Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown
6 mins
Congressional Leaders Strike Deal on Stopgap Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app