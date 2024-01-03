en English
Accidents

Arizona DPS Trooper Critically Injured in I-10 Collision; Causes Major Traffic Delays

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Arizona DPS Trooper Critically Injured in I-10 Collision; Causes Major Traffic Delays

On Tuesday afternoon, an incident unfolded that disrupted the usual flow of Phoenix traffic and raised concerns for the safety of those who serve to protect us. A trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, while on duty, was involved in a collision on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 35th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. This unfortunate turn of events resulted in the trooper being critically injured and transported to the Banner University Medical Center. Despite the severity of the situation, the trooper is reported to be in a stable condition.

Traffic Disruptions and Investigation

The crash resulted in substantial traffic disruption in the vicinity. Multiple lanes on the westbound I-10 were obstructed, leading to significant delays. The 35th Avenue on-ramp to the westbound I-10 was closed shortly after the accident, exacerbating the traffic situation. By 6:30 p.m., the traffic backup extended all the way to 16th Street. As per the latest update from the Arizona Department of Transportation at 7:13 p.m., several lanes remained closed.

Other Parties Involved

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, a passenger car. The driver of this vehicle, however, escaped unharmed, as confirmed by Sgt. Eric Andrews of the Arizona Department of Public Safety during an interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM. Despite the non-life-threatening condition of the trooper, the severity of the accident is a stark reminder of the risks faced by public safety officers every day.

Awaiting Details and Roadway Clearance

As the situation stands, the specific details of the crash remain undisclosed. The investigation into the incident continues, and it is expected that the roadway will reopen within the next few hours. As we await further details, the thoughts of many are with the injured trooper, hoping for his speedy recovery.

Accidents United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

