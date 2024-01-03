Arizona DPS Trooper Critically Injured in I-10 Collision; Causes Major Traffic Delays

On Tuesday afternoon, an incident unfolded that disrupted the usual flow of Phoenix traffic and raised concerns for the safety of those who serve to protect us. A trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, while on duty, was involved in a collision on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 35th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. This unfortunate turn of events resulted in the trooper being critically injured and transported to the Banner University Medical Center. Despite the severity of the situation, the trooper is reported to be in a stable condition.

Traffic Disruptions and Investigation

The crash resulted in substantial traffic disruption in the vicinity. Multiple lanes on the westbound I-10 were obstructed, leading to significant delays. The 35th Avenue on-ramp to the westbound I-10 was closed shortly after the accident, exacerbating the traffic situation. By 6:30 p.m., the traffic backup extended all the way to 16th Street. As per the latest update from the Arizona Department of Transportation at 7:13 p.m., several lanes remained closed.

Other Parties Involved

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, a passenger car. The driver of this vehicle, however, escaped unharmed, as confirmed by Sgt. Eric Andrews of the Arizona Department of Public Safety during an interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM. Despite the non-life-threatening condition of the trooper, the severity of the accident is a stark reminder of the risks faced by public safety officers every day.

Awaiting Details and Roadway Clearance

As the situation stands, the specific details of the crash remain undisclosed. The investigation into the incident continues, and it is expected that the roadway will reopen within the next few hours. As we await further details, the thoughts of many are with the injured trooper, hoping for his speedy recovery.