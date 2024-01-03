en English
Accidents

Apple Watch Alert Leads to Successful Rescue of Arizona Car Crash Victim

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Apple Watch Alert Leads to Successful Rescue of Arizona Car Crash Victim

In a remarkable demonstration of technology’s role in emergency response, an Apple Watch played a pivotal role in the rescue of a man involved in a car crash in Arizona. On December 28, around 10 p.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received an unexpected alert from an Apple Watch, indicating a vehicular accident on Castle Hot Springs Road near Lake Pleasant.

Automated Alert Leads to Crash Site

The automated alert, relayed via a 9-1-1 text, led deputies to the crash site where they found an overturned vehicle but no sign of the driver. The 30-year-old man from Surprise, Arizona, had seemingly vanished after the accident, leaving behind only his vehicle and the automated distress signal from his Apple Watch.

Rescue Operation Ensues

In response to the mysterious scenario, nearly 20 Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter were mobilized. After several hours of combing the area, they located the man walking about five miles from the crash site. Despite his ordeal, the man had only suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, opting instead to return home with his family.

Role of Technology in Emergency Response

This incident underscores the increasingly significant role that smart devices like the Apple Watch play in emergency situations. Fitted with sensors capable of detecting high-impact vehicle crashes, these devices can automatically alert authorities, often before any human can. Without the Apple Watch’s alert, the man’s discovery and subsequent rescue could have been delayed due to the remoteness of the crash site.

YCSO spokesperson, Paul Wick, stressed the importance of treating every alert with utmost seriousness. He noted that this was not the first incident where they responded to emergencies signaled by smartwatch technology, and each time, the technology had a profound impact on the outcome.

0
Accidents United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

