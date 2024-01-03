en English
Accidents

Appeals Court Shields Elon Musk from Testimony in Tesla Crash Lawsuit

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Appeals Court Shields Elon Musk from Testimony in Tesla Crash Lawsuit

In a significant ruling, an appeals court has decided that Tesla CEO Elon Musk does not need to testify in a wrongful death lawsuit associated with a fatal Tesla Model S crash in 2018. This crash, which took place in Fort Lauderdale, claimed the lives of two teenagers, Barrett Riley and Edgar Monserrat Martinez. The accident happened when Riley, driving at a striking speed of 116 mph in a 30 mph zone, collided with a wall, and the car subsequently caught fire.

The Role of a Removed Speed Limiter

Central to the case was a speed limiting system, previously set to 85 mph, that had been removed from the vehicle by a Tesla technician at Riley’s request. This removal, alleged the legal complaint, directly contributed to the high-speed crash. In the aftermath of the accident, Elon Musk personally reached out to the father of the deceased, expressing regret over the removal of the speed limiter and suggesting that Tesla might need to revise its policies accordingly.

Allocation of Blame in a Separate Legal Proceeding

In a separate but related legal proceeding, a federal jury in Florida found Barrett Riley primarily responsible for the accident. The jury assigned 90% of the fault to him, 9% to his father, and merely 1% to Tesla. This allocation of blame significantly limited Tesla’s financial liability to approximately $105,000 out of the $10.5 million in damages awarded to Riley’s parents.

Implications of the Appeals Court Ruling

The court’s decision to shield Musk from deposition carries significant implications for the ongoing legal tussle between Musk and the plaintiffs. Invoking the ‘apex doctrine’, the court reasoned that high-ranking officials should not be obligated to testify if the required information can be obtained through other means. This ruling might set a precedent for future cases involving high-profile executives and their potential liability in similar circumstances.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

