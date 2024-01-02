en English
Accidents

Another Fatal Dog Attack in Nicaragua: Man Killed by His Own Rottweilers

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Another Fatal Dog Attack in Nicaragua: Man Killed by His Own Rottweilers

On a fateful Monday, a 21-year-old Nicaraguan man, Augusto José García, was brutally attacked by his five Rottweiler dogs at his home in Managua, Nicaragua, leading to his untimely demise. The tragic incident occurred when García attempted to enter his house via the patio after forgetting his key. The dogs, unchained and agitated, failed to recognize him, leading to the horrific onslaught.

Unfortunate Chain of Events

García, who had returned from his mother’s house early in the morning, was living with his brother and sister-in-law, both of whom were not at home during the shocking incident. The attack is the second fatal dog-related incident in Nicaragua within a week, marking a concerning trend.

Previous Attack

Last Thursday, in an eerily similar incident, an 83-year-old woman, Ana Rosa Aguilera Blandón, was mauled to death by her own pit bull dog in Granada, a city located southwest of Managua. The alarming frequency of such incidents has left the Nicaraguan community in shock and mourning.

Authorities’ Response

As of now, the Nicaraguan authorities have not yet reported on the status of the pit bull or the Rottweilers involved in these heart-wrenching incidents. The community waits with bated breath as the authorities deliberate on the course of action to prevent such incidents from recurring and ensuring the safety of the people.

Accidents Nicaragua Pets
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

