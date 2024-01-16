ANC President Mourns Members Lost in Bus Crash, Commits to Support

In a tragic turn of events, Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the African National Congress (ANC), mourned the loss of five members in a bus crash, an incident he described as a disaster. The unfortunate occurrence has undoubtedly sent shockwaves across the organization and the broader community, resulting in significant grief and concern.

Details of the Catastrophe

The accident transpired on the R71 road in Limpopo. Three buses were in a convoy when a chain reaction was triggered, resulting in the third bus colliding into the second and plummeting into a gorge. This calamity claimed five lives and left 59 others injured, nine of whom are still receiving medical treatment. The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash have not been disclosed.

Ramaphosa's Response

Following the incident, President Ramaphosa visited the survivors admitted to local hospitals. He expressed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased comrades, acknowledging the loss as a blow to the ANC and the community at large. He also commended the hospital staff for their dedication and care in handling the aftermath of the disaster.

ANC's Commitment to Support

As part of ANC's support to those affected, Ramaphosa assured that the organization would shoulder all funeral arrangements. This commitment reflects the ANC's solidarity in times of crisis and their duty of care towards their members. The incident also underscores the importance of stringent transport safety measures and robust support systems within organizations.