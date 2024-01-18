ANC Bus Accident: President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Victims, Raises Transportation Safety Concerns

In a tragic incident, a bus accident claimed the lives of five members of the African National Congress (ANC) and injured several others. The devastating event occurred while the bus was transporting hundreds of ANC members and supporters to the party's 112th January 8 anniversary in Mbombela. The incident took place on the R71 road between Boyne City Moria and Tzaneen, with the Limpopo transport and community safety department confirming that one bus in a convoy of three collided with another and tumbled down a slope into a gorge.

Mourning and Support

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa spent the day in Limpopo, visiting victims and addressing the community. He met with the grieving families of the deceased, extended his condolences, and thanked the hospital staff for their diligent service. The ANC President underscored the need for a robust healthcare system, evident in the face of such catastrophes. He also assured that the ANC would cover all funeral arrangements, providing a dignified send-off for the members who tragically lost their lives.

Transport Safety Concerns Raised

This unfortunate incident brings to light concerns about transportation safety, particularly involving large groups traveling for events. It demands a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and calls for stricter regulations and preventive measures to avoid such mishaps in the future.

The Way Forward

President Ramaphosa's presence and support during this tough time highlight the close-knit ANC community's strength. The commitment to cover funeral arrangements is a testament to this solidarity. However, the incident also serves as a stark reminder of the indispensable need for improved transportation safety, for which all stakeholders must take responsibility. The ANC, in particular, will be expected to lead by example in ensuring the safety of its members during future events.