Accidents

ANA Flight Returns to Tokyo due to Cockpit Window Crack; No Injuries Reported

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
An All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight, en route to Fukuoka, was abruptly turned back to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport following the detection of a crack in the cockpit window. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, carrying 59 passengers and six crew members, made a safe return without any reported injuries. The incident underscored the significance of stringent aircraft maintenance and safety protocols imperative for preventing in-flight emergencies and ensuring the safety of passengers.

Flight 1182’s Abrupt Turnaround

Aboard Flight 1182, the crack was identified on the outermost layer of four surrounding the cockpit. Despite the discovery, the aircraft’s control or pressurization remained unaffected. The immediate decision to return was a safety precaution, emphasizing ANA’s commitment to passenger safety above all else. The incident was unrelated to the ongoing safety issues with Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 planes, which have been grounded by the FAA until further safety data is provided.

Passenger Safety and Alternative Arrangements

Following the unforeseen incident, ANA swiftly arranged for the affected passengers to travel on alternative flights, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans. The lack of injuries among both passengers and crew highlighted the successful execution of safety procedures upon discovering the crack. The incident did not involve one of the controversial 737 MAX 9 airplanes, which have been marred by safety issues and currently face an indefinite grounding by the FAA for further safety checks.

Airlines’ Maintenance and Safety Protocols

The occurrence serves as a stark reminder of the vitality of rigorous aircraft maintenance and safety protocols airlines must adhere to. As aviation expert John Strickland pointed out, the cause of the crack remains unknown—it could have been triggered by an object striking the window or a stress fracture. ANA is expected to initiate an in-depth investigation to ascertain the cause of the crack, further emphasizing its commitment to the continued safety of its fleet and passengers.

Accidents Aviation Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

