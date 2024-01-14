An Active Start to 2024: A Look at the First Week of Gregg County Civil Court Cases

As the year 2024 unfolds, Gregg County’s civil court has already witnessed a slew of cases in just the first week of January. A total of 12 cases, spanning a spectrum of legal matters, have been filed across different district courts and the County Court at Law 2.

Categorizing the Cases

Each case is categorized by the court in which it was filed. Cases ending with ‘A’ were filed in the 188th District Court; those ending in ‘B’ were lodged in the 124th District Court, and ‘CCL2’ signifies filings in the County Court at Law 2.

Personal Injury Lawsuits Take Center Stage

Among the cases listed, several personal injury or damages lawsuits related to automobile accidents stand out. Gavin Mcullen and Raean Cowna have taken legal action against the Elephant Insurance Company. Similarly, Gabriela and Eduardo Perez have filed a case against Kobe Davis and Shunita Hale.

Writs of Habeas Corpus and Other Cases

There are also multiple writs of habeas corpus, a recourse in law through which a person can report an unlawful detention or imprisonment. Caleb Hagen has filed a writ against the Sheriff of Gregg County, while the State of Texas has filed against multiple individuals including Erin Jamal Davis, DeCarlos Green, and Jessica Stabler.

An injunction case of note involves Perry D. Reed & Company and others versus Linda L. Shawn, Steven R. Pace, Shawn & Pace PLLC., Andrea Jones, and Megan L. Kirby. Furthermore, Discover Bank is seeking legal redress for a breach of contract against Rosa M. Martinez.

State of Texas Intends to Forfeit

In a case that may set a precedent, the State of Texas has filed a suit for seizure and intention to forfeit against Bryan Beck. Finally, a writ of garnishment case has been filed by U.S. Bank Association against Southside Bank, rounding up an eventful first week in the Gregg County civil court.