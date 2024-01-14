en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

An Active Start to 2024: A Look at the First Week of Gregg County Civil Court Cases

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
An Active Start to 2024: A Look at the First Week of Gregg County Civil Court Cases

As the year 2024 unfolds, Gregg County’s civil court has already witnessed a slew of cases in just the first week of January. A total of 12 cases, spanning a spectrum of legal matters, have been filed across different district courts and the County Court at Law 2.

Categorizing the Cases

Each case is categorized by the court in which it was filed. Cases ending with ‘A’ were filed in the 188th District Court; those ending in ‘B’ were lodged in the 124th District Court, and ‘CCL2’ signifies filings in the County Court at Law 2.

Personal Injury Lawsuits Take Center Stage

Among the cases listed, several personal injury or damages lawsuits related to automobile accidents stand out. Gavin Mcullen and Raean Cowna have taken legal action against the Elephant Insurance Company. Similarly, Gabriela and Eduardo Perez have filed a case against Kobe Davis and Shunita Hale.

Writs of Habeas Corpus and Other Cases

There are also multiple writs of habeas corpus, a recourse in law through which a person can report an unlawful detention or imprisonment. Caleb Hagen has filed a writ against the Sheriff of Gregg County, while the State of Texas has filed against multiple individuals including Erin Jamal Davis, DeCarlos Green, and Jessica Stabler.

An injunction case of note involves Perry D. Reed & Company and others versus Linda L. Shawn, Steven R. Pace, Shawn & Pace PLLC., Andrea Jones, and Megan L. Kirby. Furthermore, Discover Bank is seeking legal redress for a breach of contract against Rosa M. Martinez.

State of Texas Intends to Forfeit

In a case that may set a precedent, the State of Texas has filed a suit for seizure and intention to forfeit against Bryan Beck. Finally, a writ of garnishment case has been filed by U.S. Bank Association against Southside Bank, rounding up an eventful first week in the Gregg County civil court.

0
Accidents Law United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
21 mins ago
NTSB Opens Investigation Into Fatal Crashes Involving Florida's Brightline Trains
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an in-depth investigation into two fatal accidents involving Florida’s Brightline high-speed trains. These tragic incidents took place at the same railroad crossing on the route between Miami and Orlando, resulting in three fatalities. The unsettling events unfurled on January 10 and 12, 2024, in Melbourne, Florida, raising
NTSB Opens Investigation Into Fatal Crashes Involving Florida's Brightline Trains
Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead
36 mins ago
Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead
Tragic Drowning at U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Tensions Over Texas Immigration Policies
49 mins ago
Tragic Drowning at U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Tensions Over Texas Immigration Policies
House Fire Fueled by Gas Leak Causes Complete Loss in Cincinnati's Winton Hills
27 mins ago
House Fire Fueled by Gas Leak Causes Complete Loss in Cincinnati's Winton Hills
Army Man Succumbs to Injuries Caused by Kite String in Tragic Incident
28 mins ago
Army Man Succumbs to Injuries Caused by Kite String in Tragic Incident
Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community
36 mins ago
Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Eknath Shinde of Planning 'Junket' to Davos
13 seconds
Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Eknath Shinde of Planning 'Junket' to Davos
Kenya's Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary
4 mins
Kenya's Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary
UK Labour's 'Green Prosperity Plan': A Blueprint for Sustainability or an Overreaching Aspiration?
6 mins
UK Labour's 'Green Prosperity Plan': A Blueprint for Sustainability or an Overreaching Aspiration?
Under the Lens: Rishi Sunak and Twitter's Community Notes System
7 mins
Under the Lens: Rishi Sunak and Twitter's Community Notes System
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions
9 mins
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions
Violence in Kisii County Prompts Reconciliation Meeting Amid Criticism of Police Inaction
9 mins
Violence in Kisii County Prompts Reconciliation Meeting Amid Criticism of Police Inaction
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
10 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
13 mins
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
15 mins
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app