Accidents

AN-32 Disappearance: Family of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte’s Enduring Search for Answers Amid Grief and Fraud

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
AN-32 Disappearance: Family of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte’s Enduring Search for Answers Amid Grief and Fraud

The family of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte, who disappeared in the 2016 AN-32 aircraft crash, persists in seeking answers and closure amidst unresolved questions and a recent fraud incident. The tragic crash that happened over the Bay of Bengal claimed 29 lives, including Kunal’s, leaving the families of the victims in a never-ending state of grief and uncertainty.

Unanswered Questions and a Quest for Closure

The Barpatte family, from Nigdi, Pimpri Chinchwad, has been relentlessly raising questions about the incident that led to such a devastating loss. Despite their repeated inquiries to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Ministry of Defence, they feel that they have not received satisfactory explanations about the crash’s causes or the accountability for the ageing fleet of AN-32 transport aircraft.

In August 2016, the IAF sought the family’s consent to presume Kunal’s demise, a request that the Barpatte family, along with others affected, refused to sign. The IAF later declared all 29 onboard presumed dead and continued the search.

A Double Tragedy: Grief Compounded by Fraud

As if the pain of losing a loved one wasn’t enough, the Barpatte family suffered another setback when they fell victim to fraud while attempting to purchase land. Their aim was to establish an educational institute in memory of Flt Lt Kunal, a noble endeavour turned sour when they were defrauded of Rs 39 lakh. Authorities have since charged two individuals in connection with this fraud.

The Lingering Pain of Unresolved Loss

Seven years have passed since the AN-32 aircraft disappeared over the Bay of Bengal, but for the families of the missing personnel, time has stood still. The discovery of the wreckage did not bring closure; instead, it revived painful memories and unanswered questions about the circumstances leading to the aircraft’s disappearance. As they continue their quest for answers, the unresolved loss remains a constant companion, casting long shadows over their lives.

The story of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte and his family is a testament to the human endurance in the face of unimaginable grief. It also underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the aftermath of such tragic incidents, particularly when they involve the loss of those who serve the nation.

Accidents India Military
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

