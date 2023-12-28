en English
Accidents

Ammonia Leak in Ennore Stirs Residents into Midnight Frenzy: Demands for Accountability Rise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
Ammonia Leak in Ennore Stirs Residents into Midnight Frenzy: Demands for Accountability Rise

Ennore, a northern suburb of Chennai, witnessed an unsettling incident as an ammonia leak from an underwater pipeline of a fertiliser manufacturing unit spurred residents into a midnight frenzy.

The incident led to the hospitalisation of 42 individuals and hundreds of residents complaining of difficulty breathing, burning sensation in the eyes and face, among other symptoms.

Ammonia Leak: A Wake-up Call

The leak, connected to the Coromandel International Limited (CIL), prompted immediate action from the company and the local government. The Tamil Nadu State Government ordered for a ‘temporary shutdown’ of the company’s facility in Ennore until further orders. The leak occurred during the pre-cooling operation of the pipeline, prompting swift measures to depressurize the pipeline and divert the ammonia vapor to the flare to contain the leak.

Residents Demand Permanent Closure

The leak stirred up outrage among the residents of Ennore who protested outside the CIL’s premises, demanding permanent closure of the company and accountability for the incident. While the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) assured that the leak had been fully contained, the aftermath resulted in 52 people remaining under observation, and hundreds seeking medical attention.

Impact on Marine Life and Share Market

The impact of the leak extended beyond human health, with fishermen reporting dead fish washing ashore, indicating severe impact on marine life. The incident also sent ripples through the financial market as Coromandel’s shares dropped by 3.7% on Wednesday. This incident adds to the list of industrial disasters to have struck the region, coming weeks after an oil spill from a refinery belonging to Indian Oil-owned Chennai Petroleum Corp that resulted in the death of a worker and injury to another.

Accidents Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

