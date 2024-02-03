American Samoan Senate Probes Boat Trip, Rugby Internationals Pay Tribute, and More

In a recent development, the Senate Select Investigative Committee (S.S.I.C.) of American Samoa has started questioning the motive behind the voyage of the Kite Runner boat from American Samoa to Samoa, which took place in April last year. The purpose of the journey, as explained to the committee, was the sole delivery of chicken and turkey tails. This reasoning has sparked skepticism within the S.S.I.C., leading to a deeper investigation of the matter.

Notable Rugby Internationals Pay Tribute

In other news, the internationally acclaimed Tuilagi brothers, widely known for their prowess in rugby, have paid their respects to their father, Lauaki Fereti (Freddie) Tuilagi. The details of the tribute remain undisclosed.

Unfortunate Incident in Laulii

Another significant event that occurred recently was a distressing incident in the village of Laulii. A pig attacked three individuals, resulting in two of them being admitted to the hospital. The incident has sent ripples of shock throughout the community.

Avele College's New Project

Meanwhile, Avele College has announced its plan to construct a new multipurpose Fale Samoa. This traditional Samoan house is expected to cost around $500,000, with $124,000 already raised. The project is slated for a June launch, aligning with the school's 100th anniversary celebrations. The Avele College Old Pupil Association (ACOPA) in Wellington, New Zealand, has generously contributed $50,000 towards this venture. The proposed Fale Samoa will be erected opposite to the school's rugby field. The project is receiving considerable support from the school's former students and the Minister of Works.