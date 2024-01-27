American Indian College Fund Announces 2024 Scholarship Season: A Beacon of Hope for Indigenous Students

On February 1, 2024, the American Indian College Fund will open its scholarship season, marking a significant milestone in its mission to support Indigenous students in their academic pursuits. The fund is offering hundreds of scholarships to Native American U.S. citizens who are either enrolled tribal citizens or descendants of enrolled tribal citizens from state or federally recognized tribes.

Eligibility and Additional Support

For eligibility, applicants must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA and plan to enroll full-time at a nonprofit, accredited college or university. In addition to these scholarships, the College Fund provides further financial aid to Indigenous students attending tribal colleges and universities, underscoring its commitment to empowering these communities through education.

Informational Support and In-Person Events

To guide applicants and provide more information, the College Fund will host a free scholarship kick-off webinar on February 1 at 6:00 p.m. MST. This event, which requires online registration, will be recorded, and other virtual opportunities are planned throughout the scholarship season. Furthermore, the College Fund staff will be present at community events such as the American Indian Higher Education Consortium's Student Conference, the Stanford Powwow, and the California Indian Big Time and Social Gathering at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.

A Call to Indigenous Students

Native News Online, a leading publication for Indian Country news, has disseminated this information and invites students to subscribe to their daily newsletter for the latest updates. This opportunity is a beacon of light for Indigenous students striving for higher education and a testament to the efforts of organizations like the American Indian College Fund in promoting tribal sovereignty and self-determination.