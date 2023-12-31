en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver’s Death: A Community Cries for Justice

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:52 am EST
Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver’s Death: A Community Cries for Justice

In the early hours of a Saturday in the Mayapuri area of West Delhi, an e-rickshaw driver’s life was abruptly extinguished, allegedly at the hands of a traffic police constable. The accused, Mukesh Kumar, was said to be under the influence of alcohol, a claim supported by the discovery of a bottle of alcohol, a glass, and water in his vehicle.

Family in Mourning and Outrage

The victim, Amit Jha, was the sole provider for his family, and his untimely death has left a deep void. His family’s grief has been compounded by anger and a fervent demand for justice. They have appealed for financial assistance and insistently urged for stringent action against Kumar.

Legal Fallout and Community Anguish

The constable’s alleged actions have not gone without legal consequences. Kumar has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to rash driving, endangering others’ safety, and causing death by negligence. The Deputy Commissioner of Police for West Delhi, Vichitra Veer, confirmed that a medical examination of Kumar had been performed to ascertain his potential inebriation at the time of the incident.

In the community, the tragedy has provoked widespread outrage and protest. Locals have staged demonstrations outside the Mayapuri police station, blocking roads and demanding accountability for the tragic loss of life. The public outcry has underscored the incident’s far-reaching impact and the community’s demand for justice.

A Sobering Reminder of Consequences

The sad demise of Amit Jha serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of reckless and negligent behavior, especially when such actions are committed by those entrusted with upholding the law and ensuring public safety. His loss has resonated throughout the community, triggering a collective call for justice and compensation.

As the legal process unfolds and the community grapples with this tragedy, the demand for accountability remains steadfast. The incident has spotlighted the critical intersections of safety, responsibility, and the profound impact of individual actions on others. The rallying cry for justice, echoing amidst the sorrow and outrage, serves as a powerful testament to the enduring pursuit of justice in the face of adversity.

0
Accidents India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bengaluru Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor Apartment

By Rafia Tasleem

Emergency Services Swiftly Contain Fire at Manderville House in Birmingham

By BNN Correspondents

Winter Wonderland Ride Malfunction: Thrill Turns to Terror

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Freight Train Collision Disrupts Interstate Travel in South Aust ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Fatal Freight Train Collision Disrupts Interstate Travel in South Aust ...
heart comment 0
British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss

By Mahnoor Jehangir

British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss
Fire in Manila Residential Area Affects 13 Families, Adds to Rising Number of Incidents in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Fire in Manila Residential Area Affects 13 Families, Adds to Rising Number of Incidents in 2023
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Two Lives in Taguig City Condominium

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Two Lives in Taguig City Condominium
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Perth’s Swan River

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Perth's Swan River
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
2 mins
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
2 mins
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
3 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
4 mins
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
5 mins
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
5 mins
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
6 mins
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
6 mins
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
7 mins
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
48 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app