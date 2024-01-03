Alexandria Fire Sparks Road Closure and Public Advisory

A severe three-alarm fire has gripped a commercial building on Wheeler Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia, prompting an immediate road closure along the 4000-4400 blocks. The Alexandria Fire Department and Police have shut down traffic in both directions, urging residents and commuters to seek alternative routes.

Emergency Teams Battle the Blaze

The Alexandria Fire Department is making concerted efforts to control the formidable fire, which has since spread to three buildings on the site. Working alongside them, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue team are contending with the 3-alarm blaze, which has resulted in large plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Public Advisory Issued

The Alexandria Police Department has issued a public advisory, imploring people to avoid the area. The move is not only a measure for public safety but also aids in facilitating the operations of emergency services. Drivers, in particular, have been asked to steer clear of the area until further notice.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Incident

At present, details regarding the cause of the fire and whether there are any casualties remain under wraps. The timeframe for reopening the road also hangs in the balance as investigative and response efforts are in full swing. As further information comes to light, the public can expect updates on the situation.