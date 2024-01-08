en English
Accidents

Alcoa Corp. to Curtail Production at Kwinana Refinery Amid Cost-cutting Measures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
In a significant development, US aluminium titan, Alcoa Corp, is reportedly gearing up to curtail production at its Kwinana alumina refinery, located in Western Australia (WA). This move forms part of Alcoa’s broader cost-cutting initiatives. An anonymous source close to the situation has revealed that the production cut is planned sometime this year, although the specific timings and extent of the reduction remain undisclosed.

Alcoa’s Struggle and Strategic Moves

Alcoa, one of the leading US aluminium producers, is grappling with financial challenges. Hence, the company is strategizing to streamline its operations. The decision to curtail production at its Kwinana refinery is believed to be a part of the broader plan to tackle these difficulties. The Kwinana refinery, a significant cog in Alcoa’s operations, is currently operating at about 80% of its capacity.

Production Curtailment, Not Closure

However, it is important to understand that the Kwinana refinery is not heading towards a complete shutdown. The move to curtail production is aimed at adjusting output in response to current economic conditions, thereby avoiding a total closure of the facility. The company has already initiated job cuts at the plant, reflecting its intent to scale back operations rather than shutting them down entirely.

Impact on Global Alumina Market

Notably, Kwinana accounts for about 1.2% of the global output of alumina. It’s a critical asset for Alcoa, despite its new CEO referring to it as a ‘marginal asset’ and considering options including curtailment or closure. The ripple effect of this curtailment is likely to be significant as the price of alumina has seen an increase of more than 10% since December. The decision to cut down production at Kwinana could lead to further price fluctuations in the global alumina market.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

