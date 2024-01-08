Alaska Airlines Jet Experienced Three Pressurization Warnings Prior to Emergency Landing

A brand-new Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet, having been in service for only two months, was forced to execute an emergency landing last Friday, after a door plug detached, triggering a rapid depressurization occurrence. The event marked the fourth instance in a month that pressure warning lights had been activated on this particular aircraft, raising questions concerning its safety.

Serial Incidents and FAA’s Response

Pilots had reported pressure warnings on the same Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet on December 7, January 3, and January 4, prior to Friday’s emergency. The connection between these instances and the emergency is yet to be determined, as pointed out by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair, Jennifer Homendy. In response to the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a temporary grounding on 171 Boeing MAX 9 jets fitted with identical door plugs. The plug responsible for the incident was later discovered by a homeowner.

Data Loss and Communication Issues

A significant obstacle for investigators is the absence of data, with the cockpit voice recorder failing to capture the incident as the data was overwritten. This has sparked calls for retrofitting existing aircraft with recorders capable of holding 25 hours of data, as opposed to the current two-hour standard. During the emergency, the decompression blew open the cockpit door, leading to a chaotic situation for the crew and raising questions about emergency communication protocols.

Airline’s Response and Flight Cancellations

Concerning the warning lights, Alaska Airlines stated that issues with aircraft pressurization systems are common and had been addressed in accordance with FAA regulations. The airline also highlighted its policy of restricting aircraft with multiple maintenance write-ups from long over-water flights, a policy not mandated by the FAA. The Boeing MAX 9 fleet will remain grounded until deemed safe by the FAA, with the inspection criteria still under finalization between the FAA and Boeing. The grounding resulted in Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, another operator of the MAX 9, cancelling several flights.

This string of incidents has once again spotlighted Boeing as it seeks certification for its MAX 7 and MAX 10 models, following the 20-month global grounding of MAX jets after two fatal crashes in 2019 linked to defective cockpit software.