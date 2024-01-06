en English
Accidents

Alaska Airlines Grounds 737 Max 9 Fleet after Mid-Flight Fuselage Detachment

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 flight was forced into an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, following a serious incident where a large part of the plane’s fuselage, including a window, detached mid-flight. The flight was en route to Ontario, California from Portland International Airport, and had to return just 35 minutes after takeoff.

Passenger Safety and Aircraft Grounding

All 177 individuals on board, comprising 174 passengers and 6 crew members, were reported safe after the emergency landing. However, passengers shared distressing experiences, including a terrifying account of a child nearly being sucked out of the aircraft due to decompression caused by the detachment. Following the incident, Alaska Airlines swiftly grounded all 65 of its 737 Max 9 aircraft pending further inspections.

Manufacturer and Regulatory Response

Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer, acknowledged the incident and pledged to assist in the investigation. Similarly, the UK Civil Aviation Authority is keeping a close watch on the situation. In the past, the aircraft in question had been under scrutiny and grounded for 18 months following two fatal crashes.

Investigations and Future Implications

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident. While the cause of the fuselage detachment is still unknown, aviation experts emphasized that it’s not related to the previous issues that led to the aircraft’s grounding. The incident’s impact on Boeing could be significant, considering the company had recently announced an increase in 737 Max deliveries after resolving supply errors and has delivered about 1,300 of these aircraft to customers. The FAA had recommended inspections for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control systems of the Max models recently.

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci expressed his apologies and gratitude towards the crew’s handling of the situation, promising a thorough investigation into the incident, and assuring passengers of their safety being the airline’s utmost priority.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

