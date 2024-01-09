en English
Accidents

Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 was compelled to execute an emergency landing after a sealed panel detached mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the aircraft’s fuselage. The incident, which occurred on a Friday, did not result in serious injuries among passengers. Following the event, the plane safely landed back in Portland, where the dislodged part was later discovered in a local backyard.

Investigations Reveal Loose Bolts as Culprit

Probing into the unsettling event unveiled that loose bolts on the aircraft were the cause of the panel detachment. This revelation led to the grounding of several aircraft of the same model for thorough inspection. Although there were no videos capturing the precise moment when the panel blew off, passengers shared their personal experiences and reactions on social media, particularly TikTok.

Passenger Experiences Shared on TikTok

These firsthand accounts provided diverse perspectives on the ordeal and its aftermath. For instance, one passenger, Vi Nguyen, shared a video with a comedic spin on the event. Another user, known as nevacapout, humorously recounted expectations of an uneventful flight, which were abruptly shattered by the incident.

Elizabeth Le, who was anticipating a girls’ trip, shared her experience of the sudden mid-flight disruption. In a follow-up video, Le and her friends are seen boarding a subsequent flight, with Le emphasizing the importance of fastening seatbelts.

Implications and Aftermath of the Incident

In response to the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded 171 Boeing 737 Max planes in the US, affecting thousands of passengers. The event has also resulted in the cancellation of 170 flights by Alaska Airlines. The airline is reportedly working to support affected passengers and is awaiting inspection results to resume flights.

The incident has not only highlighted potential safety concerns with the Boeing 737 Max 9 but has also showcased the capacity of social media, particularly TikTok, in disseminating firsthand accounts of unfolding incidents, offering a multifaceted view of the event.

Accidents Aviation United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

