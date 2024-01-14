Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft

In a recent development, Alaska Airlines has announced preliminary inspections on up to 20 of its Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft. This decision follows an emergency landing and a detected gap in the fuselage of one of its planes. The airline is concurrently enhancing its quality control measures and reviewing Boeing’s production quality and control systems.

FAA Requirements and Extended Grounding

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stipulated the need for additional data from Boeing before giving the green light to the proposed inspections and maintenance instructions for the 737-9 MAX. In an unprecedented move, the FAA has extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes for an indefinite period, pending new safety checks. The regulatory body has also vowed to increase oversight of Boeing’s production line and suppliers.

Alaska Airlines’ Discourse with Boeing

Alaska Airlines has been proactive in its engagement with Boeing’s CEO and leadership team. The discussions have been centered around ensuring the delivery of aircraft that meet the highest quality standards. The airline currently has 231 737 aircraft in its fleet, with 65 of those being 737 9 MAX. As a result of the ongoing grounding and inspection process, Alaska Airlines has had to make additional flight cancellations.

Impact and Way Forward

The ongoing grounding has also seen Horizon Air stepping in to accommodate guests during this period. As Alaska Airlines waits for documentation from Boeing and the FAA to commence inspections, the situation underscores the need for a thorough and transparent response from Boeing to regain trust. Moreover, the increased focus on production practices and quality control in the airline industry could potentially herald a new era of enhanced safety measures and regulations.