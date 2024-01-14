en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:27 am EST
Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft

In a recent development, Alaska Airlines has announced preliminary inspections on up to 20 of its Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft. This decision follows an emergency landing and a detected gap in the fuselage of one of its planes. The airline is concurrently enhancing its quality control measures and reviewing Boeing’s production quality and control systems.

FAA Requirements and Extended Grounding

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stipulated the need for additional data from Boeing before giving the green light to the proposed inspections and maintenance instructions for the 737-9 MAX. In an unprecedented move, the FAA has extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes for an indefinite period, pending new safety checks. The regulatory body has also vowed to increase oversight of Boeing’s production line and suppliers.

Alaska Airlines’ Discourse with Boeing

Alaska Airlines has been proactive in its engagement with Boeing’s CEO and leadership team. The discussions have been centered around ensuring the delivery of aircraft that meet the highest quality standards. The airline currently has 231 737 aircraft in its fleet, with 65 of those being 737 9 MAX. As a result of the ongoing grounding and inspection process, Alaska Airlines has had to make additional flight cancellations.

Impact and Way Forward

The ongoing grounding has also seen Horizon Air stepping in to accommodate guests during this period. As Alaska Airlines waits for documentation from Boeing and the FAA to commence inspections, the situation underscores the need for a thorough and transparent response from Boeing to regain trust. Moreover, the increased focus on production practices and quality control in the airline industry could potentially herald a new era of enhanced safety measures and regulations.

0
Accidents Business International Relations
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
18 mins ago
Nottinghamshire House Fire: Two Critical, Investigation Underway
In the quiet town of Selston, Nottinghamshire, the tranquility was disrupted by the flames of a severe house fire on Rawson Street. In the early hours of Sunday, an emergency call made at 01:00 GMT set off a cascade of events, leading to a swift response from local emergency services, as they rushed to the
Nottinghamshire House Fire: Two Critical, Investigation Underway
An Active Start to 2024: A Look at the First Week of Gregg County Civil Court Cases
42 mins ago
An Active Start to 2024: A Look at the First Week of Gregg County Civil Court Cases
Tragic Coal Mine Accident in China's Henan Province Results in 13 Deaths
52 mins ago
Tragic Coal Mine Accident in China's Henan Province Results in 13 Deaths
Grieving Dad Finds Solace in Meeting with Son's Killer Under Restorative Justice Scheme
32 mins ago
Grieving Dad Finds Solace in Meeting with Son's Killer Under Restorative Justice Scheme
The Cost of Illegally Bypassing the Grid: A Mallowdale Avenue Catastrophe
36 mins ago
The Cost of Illegally Bypassing the Grid: A Mallowdale Avenue Catastrophe
Labrador Attacked by Escaped Rottweilers: Owners in Dispute as AVS Investigates
41 mins ago
Labrador Attacked by Escaped Rottweilers: Owners in Dispute as AVS Investigates
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
20 seconds
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
56 seconds
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan
2 mins
Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
2 mins
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
New Season, New Faces: Quad City Rollers Embrace Inclusivity in Roller Derby
2 mins
New Season, New Faces: Quad City Rollers Embrace Inclusivity in Roller Derby
Tensions Escalate Between Biden and Netanyahu Amid Gaza War
2 mins
Tensions Escalate Between Biden and Netanyahu Amid Gaza War
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
3 mins
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
3 mins
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
4 mins
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app