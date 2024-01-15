en English
Accidents

Alaska Airlines’ Airbus A320 Makes Safe Emergency Landing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Alaska Airlines’ Airbus A320 Makes Safe Emergency Landing

In the early morning hours of a quiet Friday, an Airbus A320, a familiar silhouette against the San Antonio skyline, made an unplanned descent. The aircraft, bearing the livery of Alaska Airlines, touched down safely at San Antonio International Airport, marking the end of an emergency landing during a maintenance test flight. The silver lining of this incident was an empty cabin, as the aircraft, designated as N632VA, was devoid of passengers during the test run.

Unexpected Turbulence

The 16-year-old A320, a veteran of skies, had been retired from passenger service by Alaska Airlines, yet remained under the airline’s ownership. The aircraft’s well-documented history included regular maintenance tests, with this particular flight being no exception. However, an unexpected cockpit alert regarding altitude and speed fluctuations instigated an unanticipated sequence of events. The aircraft’s speed dropped below 150 miles per hour while cruising at an altitude of 15,000 feet, propelling the pilots to request an emergency landing. Emergency crews responded swiftly, ensuring a safe touchdown for the vintage bird.

A New Chapter on the Horizon?

Even as it continues to wear the Alaska Airlines’ livery, the Airbus A320 is poised for a change of command. Air Canada, in an ambitious expansion plan, has expressed interest in acquiring the aircraft along with three other A320s from Alaska Airlines. This move is part of Air Canada’s ongoing project to expand its A320 fleet and retrofit some of these aircraft with fresh interiors. However, it remains uncertain whether this particular aircraft, fresh from its emergency landing, will be part of the retrofitting process.

Test Flights and Future Prospects

Despite its recent ordeal, the A320 is expected to take to the skies again, embarking on more test flights before its potential transition to Air Canada. It is a testament to the resilience of these flying machines and the meticulous diligence of the aviation industry. As we await official confirmation from Air Canada, one thing is certain – the story of this A320, like many before it, is far from over.

Accidents Aviation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

