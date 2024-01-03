Alarming Surge in Fatal Road Accidents Across India: A Call for Stringent Action

In a series of tragic incidents across India, multiple lives were lost due to hit-and-run accidents and vehicular collisions. From Ghaziabad to Hyderabad, these incidents highlight the alarming rate of road fatalities and the pressing need for stringent road safety measures.

Roadside Disputes Turn Deadly

In Ghaziabad, a 30-year-old man was killed instantly after being hit by a speeding SUV, following a parking argument with the inebriated driver. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The key suspect has been apprehended, while four others remain at large.

Hit-and-Run in Hyderabad

In another tragic incident in Hyderabad, a man was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle during rush hour on the bustling Begumpet road. The driver fled the scene, leading authorities on an ongoing manhunt. The victim, despite immediate medical attention, succumbed to his injuries.

Persistent Road Safety Issues

These incidents are among a series of shocking hit-and-run cases that have swept across India in the past decade. They underline a critical problem of road safety and accountability, prompting the government to propose stringent laws, including up to 10 years of imprisonment and hefty fines for drivers responsible for fatal accidents who attempt to flee the scene. Despite these measures, the situation remains grim, with Delhi recording the highest number of road crash fatalities in 2022.

Further exacerbating the situation is the lack of adherence to traffic rules, such as helmet-less bikers and wrong-side drivers, and the absence of police presence. Recent protests by truck drivers against the new penal law on hit-and-run accidents have only added to the chaos and fear of supply shortages.