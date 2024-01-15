Alabama Battles Severe Winter Storm: Multiple Accidents, Official Advisories Issued

Alabama is presently grappling with a winter storm that has blanketed the state in snow and icy conditions, leading to numerous vehicle accidents and official advisories. The Florence Police Department (FPD) has reported multiple mishaps since the harsh weather set in on Sunday night. The department is now urging motorists to refrain from hitting the roads unless absolutely critical.

Advertisment

Public Advisory Amid Harsh Weather

The FPD has advised the public to exercise caution while driving, maintain a safe gap between vehicles, and avoid dialing 911 for inquiries about road conditions to keep the line free for emergencies. For non-emergency assistance, the public can reach out to the department at (256)760-6500. In addition, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has highlighted the icy conditions prevalent in Lauderdale, Franklin, and Colbert Counties. Some roads in the northern parts of these counties have become impassable.

Accidents and Road Closures

Advertisment

A road closure was enforced following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville. The advent of the winter storm and the consequent dip in temperatures have made the roads treacherous, with numerous other minor accidents being reported. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is gearing up to mitigate the ice buildup on roads by pretreating them. ALDOT has crews on standby, ready to tackle any issues that may arise due to the inclement weather.

Guidance for Motorists

ALDOT is also reminding motorists to check road conditions via ALGOtraffic.com or the ALGO traffic app. In addition, it has advised drivers to maintain speeds below the usual limits on wet or icy roads and provide adequate space to highway maintenance and emergency vehicles. The department is emphasizing the importance of safety during these challenging times and urging the public to heed their guidance for their own well-being and that of others.