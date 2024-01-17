Ajayi Crowther University Expresses Sympathy Following Ibadan Explosion

An explosion that has jolted the tranquility of Bodija, Ibadan, has left an indelible imprint of sorrow and loss on the Oyo State community.

The incident, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and significant property damage, has drawn attention and heartfelt condolences from various quarters, including the Ajayi Crowther University.

The Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Professor Timothy Adebayo, has expressed deep shock and grief over the incident.

The university, in its capacity, conveyed its condolences to the Oyo State government and the bereaved families.

A statement from the institution extended their sympathies to the friends and kin of the victims, urging the community to rally together and offer support and comfort in these trying times.