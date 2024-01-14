Airplane Crash off Bequia Coast Claims Five Lives; Rescue Operation Underway

In a tragic turn of events, a small airplane fell from the skies into the ocean off the coast of Bequia, a northern island of the Grenadines, on Thursday. The incident, which transpired shortly after midday local time, was captured by onlookers and shared on social media, its horrifying descent into the sea shocking viewers globally.

Five Lives, One Ill-Fated Journey

Initial reports have confirmed there were five individuals aboard the ill-fated aircraft, including two children, one adult, and the pilot. The plane had just taken off from Bequia and was bound for St. Lucia when disaster struck. It's chilling final moments, captured on video, show the small aircraft nosediving into the ocean, irrevocably altering the course of five lives.

Immediate Response to Tragedy

As the aircraft plummeted into the sea, a voice can be heard in the background of the video, alerting others to the tragedy unfolding before their eyes and urging them to call the Coast Guard. This immediate response to the incident facilitated the swift initiation of a rescue operation.

Rescue Operation Underway

Following the crash, a rescue plan was promptly activated. The St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard have begun recovering bodies from the crash site. As the investigation continues, a national security source confirmed that the appropriate agencies were made aware of the incident. As we await further details, the world holds its breath, united in grief for the lives lost in this unfathomable tragedy.