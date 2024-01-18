Airlink Jet Survives Runway Excursion in Mozambique; Italy Braces for Air Traffic Strike

An Airlink Embraer 135 Regional Jet, registered as ZS-SJX, encountered an unexpected runway excursion upon landing at Pemba Airport, Mozambique while operating as flight 4Z 204 from Johannesburg. This incident, which transpired on a wet runway, involved 32 passengers and 3 crew members. Fortunately, all onboard safely exited the aircraft via the primary front entrance, with no reported injuries.

Immediate Response to the Runway Excursion

Airlink swiftly communicated with relevant authorities in both Mozambique and South Africa about the incident. In response, the Pemba Airport runway was temporarily shut down. Airlink is also making arrangements to dispatch a backup aircraft and a recovery team to Pemba, which will aid in retrieving the aircraft that aquaplaned off the runway as soon as the runway reopens.

The airline has pledged to assist Mozambique's investigators who will carry out a formal inquiry into the incident. As the accident took place in Mozambique, it falls under their jurisdiction to investigate. Updates will be disseminated as more information is authenticated and made available.

Impending Strike Disrupts Italian Air Traffic

In other news, Italy is bracing for a significant disruption due to a planned strike by air traffic staff on 24 January 2024, from 13:00 to 17:00. ENAV, Italy's air traffic control service provider, is crucial for the security and dependability of air navigation services in Italian airspace. The strike by ENAV's staff could notably affect travelers intending to fly to or from Italy on that date, leading to potential flight delays and cancellations.

Travelers are advised to verify their itineraries with the relevant airlines before heading to the airport and consider alternative travel options. For real-time updates on the strike situation and its potential impact on travel, it is recommended to follow local news sources and updates provided by the respective airlines.