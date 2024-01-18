Airbus Enhances 'Make in India' Strategy with New Contracts

Commercial aircraft giant, Airbus, is fortifying its ties with Indian firms, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Mahindra Aerospace Structures Private Limited (MASPL), to boost its 'Make in India' initiative. These firms will now provide Airbus with components for their A320neo, A330neo, and A350 programs, enhancing the existing relationship and underscoring India's strategic position in the global aerospace ecosystem.

Expanding the Airbus-India Partnership

The collaboration between Airbus and Indian companies is not new. TASL and MASPL are already part of over 100 India-based suppliers contributing to Airbus's supply chain. However, the new contracts amplify this relationship, focusing on the manufacturing of metallic detail parts, components, and assemblies. Airbus's current annual procurement from India stands at about USD 750 million, a figure set to surge with these new contracts.

India's role in Airbus's global operations is not just limited to manufacturing. Airbus foresees India as a key player in its future growth, predicting the need for 2,840 new aircraft in the country over the next 20 years. The aircraft giant has ambitious plans for India, aiming to increase its workforce from the current 3,000 to 5,000 by 2025. This expansion includes fostering manufacturing and engineering capabilities, MRO support, training, and nurturing human capital.

Fueling India's Economic Development

The collaboration's benefits are not one-sided. The contracts with TASL and MASPL will bolster the Indian aerospace industry, contributing to the country's economic development. Airbus's commitment to 'Make in India' will cultivate the industry's growth, fostering skills and creating jobs. The company's plan for aircraft assembly and component manufacturing in India will further contribute to this growth, positioning India firmly in the global aerospace sector.