An Airbus A320, operated by the Lithuanian charter airline Avion Express, experienced a runway excursion during a landing at Vilnius Airport. The aircraft, carrying 185 passengers, skidded off the runway at a high speed, plunging into the mud adjacent to the runway. Despite the high-speed nature of the event, the pilot skillfully managed to steer the plane back to the runway and taxi it safely to the gate.

Landing Incident Under Rainy Conditions

The incident occurred under rainy conditions, with a wet runway and temperatures above freezing. This suggests that weather was unlikely to be the cause of the accident. The Airbus A320, which was noted to be from 2011, veered off to the right of the runway while braking. This resulted in the aircraft rolling onto a muddy area off the runway. It should be mentioned that there were no reports of personal injuries among the passengers or crew, which can be attributed to the pilot's adept handling of the situation.

Aircraft Grounded Following the Incident

Following the incident, the aircraft remained grounded and did not take off again. The extent of the damage to the Airbus A320 was not immediately known, but the plane did suffer some damage. The aircraft's grounding suggests that a thorough investigation and necessary repairs are underway.

Runway excursions during landings can occur due to a variety of factors. These include adverse weather conditions, mechanical issues, and even pilot error. In this case, given the wet runway and high-speed landing, it is possible that the incident was a result of a complex interplay of these factors.