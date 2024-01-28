Air Vice Marshal A C Chafekar Recounts AN-32 Aircraft Incident in PoK in 'Shades of Blue'

In 2002, an incident occurred that sent ripples of controversy through the Indian Air Force, leaving an indelible mark on its annals. The incident involved an AN-32 aircraft from a Chandigarh-based squadron, which was inadvertently shot by a Pakistani missile after it strayed into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) during an attempted landing at Kargil ALG.

A Controversial Incident

The event sparked a fiery debate, with Air Marshal VK Bhatia, who insisted on piloting the aircraft despite not being qualified to fly the AN-32, being held accountable for the navigational error. The incident was so significant that it was covered by a correspondent from Leh, who documented the unfolding controversy.

Air Vice Marshal A C Chafekar's Involvement

Amid the turmoil, the name of Air Vice Marshal A C Chafekar, the flight commander at the time, came under scrutiny. Chafekar, who later became the Air Officer Commanding 12 Wing, Chandigarh, was initially blamed for the mistake. However, after a thorough investigation, Chafekar was cleared of the charges and retired as an Air Vice Marshal.

The Unfolding of the Incident

On the fateful day, Air Marshal VK Bhatia deviated from the planned route, leading to the missile strike on the aircraft. Despite the hit, the crew, led by Chafekar, demonstrated remarkable courage and skill. They initiated emergency recovery measures and managed to safely land the aircraft in Leh. The missile had caused significant damage to the aircraft's right engine, but a malfunction in the missile's fuses prevented more extensive harm.

Recounting the Event

Chafekar has recounted this event in his book 'Shades of Blue'. The book provides a vivid and detailed description of the challenges faced during the flight and the immediate aftermath of the missile strike. This incident had long-lasting implications within the Indian Air Force, highlighting the significant risks associated with navigating high-tension areas like the LoC.