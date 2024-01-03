Ahmedabad Dog Tragedy: A Call for Stricter Traffic Rules and Empathetic Driving

In a disheartening incident that has gripped the city of Ahmedabad, a pet dog was cruelly struck down by an unidentified car driver near Khokhra flyover, adjacent to the Seventh Day Adventist School. The incident, which took place during the early hours of Monday, has not only sparked outrage amongst animal lovers but has also shed light on the urgent need for stricter traffic rules and empathetic driving.

A Tragedy Unfolds

The victim of this tragic incident was a nine-month-old pet dog, who was out for a routine morning walk with its owner, Mehul Thakor. Thakor, a 22-year-old resident of Haripura Dheeraj housing, bore witness to the unthinkable as a speeding car emerged, hitting both him and his beloved pet before heartlessly fleeing the scene. While Thakor sustained injuries to his hand, his pet succumbed to the impact, dying on the spot.

Legal Repercussions

In the wake of this horrific event, Thakor took the matter to the I-Division traffic police, filing a formal complaint. The authorities, in turn, lodged charges against an as-yet-unidentified man from Navsari. The charges are of serious nature, including killing or maiming an animal, rash driving, and endangering the lives of others, all under the purview of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Inspector Mahesh Patel of the traffic police verified the details of the lamentable incident.

A Noteworthy Response

In a noteworthy move, the authorities conducted a postmortem examination on the dog – a rare occurrence in such cases. The move signifies a shift in the way animal deaths are treated, heralding a more empathetic approach towards our four-legged friends. However, the case is far from closed, as the accused driver is still at large, and the quest for justice continues.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the dire consequences of reckless driving and the need for more stringent laws to protect not only human lives but also those of our animal companions.