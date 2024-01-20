Gombi, Adamawa State Fire Destroys 19 Shops, 1,900 Bags of Grains, Safety Concerns Emerge

In the heart of Adamawa State, Gombi, a major fire outbreak has wreaked havoc on a grain market, leading to the destruction of 19 shops and the loss of 1,900 bags of diverse grains. The event occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 20, painting a grim picture for the shop owners and the state's revenue stream.

The fire's origin, as per the initial investigation, is believed to be a burning cigarette stick, recklessly thrown into a pile of rubbish close to the shops by an unidentified smoker. The flames quickly spread, leaving a path of destruction in their wake. The devastation was not limited to the shops; the roaring fire consumed the numerous bags of grains, contributing to the extensive damage.

An Appeal for Assistance and a Call for Caution

Mallam Umar Nyalli, the Secretary of the affected grains market union, provided further details on the incident and made a fervent appeal for aid to help the affected traders recover from this significant loss. Adding to the gravity of the situation, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, the state deputy governor, expressed his sympathies and urged the citizens to handle fire responsibly, underlining the profound impact on the state's revenue.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the recent wildfire near the Federal College of Education in Yola, which consumed 10 shops just two weeks prior. The back-to-back fire outbreaks have cast a shadow on the state, raising concerns about the safety measures in place and highlighting the need for increased vigilance and stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.