ActionSA Renews Commitment to Lily Mine Victims' Families on Tragedy's Eighth Anniversary

On February 5, 2024, the eighth anniversary of the Lily Mine tragedy, the South African political party, ActionSA, reaffirmed its commitment to the families of the workers affected by the incident. The Lily Mine disaster, a haunting memory in South Africa's mining history, occurred in February 2016 when a catastrophic crown pillar collapse led to a sizable groundfall at the mine, situated near Barberton in the Mpumalanga province. The aftermath of the collapse was devastating; three workers, Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyarenda, and Yvonne Mnisi, were trapped inside an underground lamp room container, and despite relentless rescue efforts, were never recovered.

The consequences of the tragedy extended beyond the loss of life. The event led to the indefinite closure of the mine, precipitating economic hardship for the employees and the surrounding community. Since then, there have been relentless calls for action to retrieve the bodies and to compensate the affected families. In light of this ongoing struggle, ActionSA's pledge on the anniversary of the tragedy underscores the quest for justice and the need for support for the victims' families. The party has vehemently voiced its intention to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that the families receive the compensation and closure they so desperately need.

Commemoration and Continued Support

ActionSA commemorated the tragic day by holding a prayer service and joining the community to honor the victims. The party has vowed to fight for justice, insisting on the reopening of the mine shaft, securing compensation for the families, and advocating for criminal prosecution for those responsible. The lack of progress from the National Prosecuting Authority is a source of disappointment for ActionSA, but the party remains resolute in its mission for accountability.

Amid the sorrow and struggle, there is a glimmer of hope. ActionSA has extended support in the form of legal assistance to the families and has staunchly criticized the government for its failure to retrieve the remains of the deceased workers. Moreover, there is optimism for the reopening of the mine, a prospect that has been echoed by both the business rescue practitioners and the affected families.