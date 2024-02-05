ActionSA Vows Support for Lily Mine Victims, Demands Mining Reforms

Eight years after the devastating Lily Mine tragedy, South African political party, ActionSA, has reaffirmed its commitment to support the families of the workers affected by the incident. The tragedy occurred in 2016 when a section of the gold mine collapsed, trapping three workers in a metal container underground. Despite comprehensive rescue efforts, the workers were never extracted, leading to the closure of the mine and significant job losses. The families of the trapped workers, along with the larger mining community, have been seeking justice and compensation ever since.

ActionSA commemorated the eighth anniversary of the Lily Mine tragedy by holding a prayer service and expressing solidarity with the victims' families. The party has pledged to seek justice for the affected families, including advocating for the reopening of the mine shaft to retrieve the trapped workers, securing compensation for the families, and pushing for criminal prosecution against those responsible for the tragedy. Despite the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) indecision regarding criminal prosecutions, ActionSA remains steadfast in pursuing justice.

Pushing for Accountability

ActionSA's commitment extends beyond immediate relief. The party is determined to hold the government accountable for its failure to retrieve the remains of the trapped workers. Providing legal assistance to the families, they are resolute in their mission to ensure those responsible for mine safety are held accountable. This tragedy underscores the urgent need for reforms in the mining industry to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Business rescue practitioners express confidence that the mine will reopen, offering a glimmer of hope to the families and former workers. Both ActionSA and the business rescue firm, Arqomanzi, are optimistic about the mine's reopening this year.