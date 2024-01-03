en English
Accidents

Accidents Disrupt Operations at Charlotte Douglas and Tokyo’s Haneda Airports

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Accidents Disrupt Operations at Charlotte Douglas and Tokyo's Haneda Airports

In a tragic turn of events on Wednesday morning, Charlotte Douglas Airport’s express deck self-park and express deck preferred parking were rendered unavailable due to an accident. The airport announced a temporary closure of these parking areas for passengers and employees until 9 a.m. In addition, the express deck’s drive-up parking service was also put on hold.

Disruption and Guidance

Passengers who pre-booked parking in the express deck locations during the affected hours have been directed to check their emails for instructions on alternative parking options. Similarly, employees who normally park in these decks have been advised to monitor their work emails or consult with a supervisor for alternative parking information.

Other Parking Facilities Unaffected

Despite the unfortunate incident, Charlotte Douglas Airport confirmed that the accident will not affect the availability of their other parking facilities. This assurance is expected to alleviate some of the immediate stress for passengers and airport staff alike.

Deadly Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

In unrelated news, a more catastrophic accident occurred at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, where a passenger jet collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane and burst into flames. The grim incident resulted in the death of five people, with 379 evacuated from the scene.

An investigation by The New York Times unveiled an alarming trend of near collisions in the sky and on the tarmac in the months leading up to the Japan Airlines crash. The investigation pointed to a shortage of properly staffed air traffic control centers and a dearth of air traffic controllers as contributing factors to these near calamities.

Accidents Transportation United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

