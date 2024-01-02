en English
Accidents

Accidental Ammunition Explosion Causes Damage in Russia’s Voronezh Region

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:57 am EST


An accidental explosion of ammunition during an aerospace forces aircraft’s flight on January 2 has resulted in significant damage in the Ostrogozhskiy district of Voronezh region, Russia. Governor Alexander Gusev reports that while there were no casualties, seven residential buildings suffered extensive damage to glass, roofs, and supporting structures. Residents from several streets in the Petrovskaya settlement have been evacuated to temporary accommodation centers.

Quick Response to a Sudden Incident

Following the incident, Governor Gusev instructed the regional government to promptly address compensation payments and arrange for the rebuilding of new housing. The Ministry of Defense confirmed that this was not an attack on Ukraine, but an accidental discharge of ammunition during an aerospace forces aircraft’s flight. The incident resulted in damage to six private houses, but no casualties were reported.



Investigation Underway

An investigation into the exact cause of the incident is currently in progress. A commission is onsite, assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating reconstruction efforts. The officials have urged citizens to remain calm and assured them that the situation is being handled with utmost priority.



Previous Accidents

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. Similar accidental bombings have been reported during Moscow’s almost two-year-long Ukraine offensive. In April of the previous year, a similar accident was acknowledged by the Russian army in its own city of Belgorod, near the Ukraine border. The Russian army continues to maintain that these are isolated incidents and not intentional attacks on Ukraine or its own cities.

Accidents Military Russia
BNN Correspondents

