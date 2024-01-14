Accident-Prone Areas in Kozhikode: Surveillance Cameras and Black Spots Not Enough?

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has identified a total of 32 accident-prone areas in the Kozhikode district on national and state highways. However, despite this alarming identification, effective measures to curb accidents remain conspicuous by their absence. The updated list includes 18 spots on national highways and eight within city limits, drawing attention to risky junctions and crossroads as immediate priorities for action.

Surveillance Cameras: A Failed Deterrent?

Surveillance cameras have been installed at these identified risky spots, but they have not significantly decreased traffic violations or accidents. The focus on enforcement activities, such as punitive measures, seems to have been prioritized over structural changes, like road realignment, speed control, and road widening, which could potentially have a more significant impact on reducing accidents.

The Most Dangerous Stretches

The Payyoli-Moodadi and Azhiyoor-Kaninatti stretches on the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway are particularly noted for their poor road safety record. Despite the frequent occurrence of accidents on these stretches, little has been done to enhance the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.

Black Spots: A Half-Measure?

Police officers have marked over 100 black spots within the city to alert drivers about the potential risks. However, they admit that implementing structural changes, which are crucial for a comprehensive accident prevention plan, is dependent on local administrators or highway authorities. Road safety advocates have criticized the visibility and maintenance of these black spot marks, arguing that they do not constitute a comprehensive accident prevention strategy.