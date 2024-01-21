Grieving Mother Advocates for Driveway Safety Measures After Tragic Accident in Tuakau, New Zealand

The tragic demise of 6-year-old Terase in a driveway accident has stirred an essential conversation about safety measures in New Zealand. Her mother, Narissa Wylie, a 40-year-old resident of Tuakau, is spearheading the campaign for the implementation of driveway safety measures, including speed bumps and 'slow down' signs. Wylie has taken up this cause to prevent other families from experiencing the anguish she's been living with since losing her beloved daughter.

Cherished Moments and a Devastating Loss

Terase, a lively and cherished student at Tuakau Primary School, was known for her love of dancing and crafts. On October 3, while playing on her electric scooter, she was tragically run over by a neighbor reversing at a high speed down the shared driveway of their home. Despite Wylie's desperate attempts to save her daughter through CPR, the child couldn't be revived.

Living with Grief and Advocacy for Change

Wylie, who witnessed the heart-wrenching incident, has since been battling anxiety, nightmares, and a sense of overarching darkness in her home. She has written a poignant message on her fence, urging drivers to slow down. Her advocacy is not without reason. As per the available statistics, approximately five children lose their lives annually in New Zealand due to driveway accidents. Wylie's crusade for the installation of speed bumps and 'slow down' signs in shared driveways is a step towards preventing such devastating incidents.

Community Support and Police Investigation

The local community has rallied in support of Wylie's cause, with organizations like Safekids holding a driveway safety awareness campaign. Meanwhile, the police investigation into Terase's tragic accident is ongoing, and no charges have been laid against the neighbor involved in the incident. As Wylie cherishes the memories of her daughter, she admits that she's not ready to forgive the neighbor who accidentally took Terase's life. Her message to the world is not only about safety but also about treasuring every moment with your children and not taking life for granted.