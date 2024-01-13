A Mother’s Heartbreak: Christine Dawood on Losing Family in Titanic Expedition

In a heartfelt interview, Christine Dawood, the widow of Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and mother of 19-year-old Suleman Dawood, opens up about the tragic loss of her husband and son in the OceanGate Titanic expedition. The family, who held a fascination for the Titanic and were passionate about wealth inequality and environmental issues, embarked on a journey that would tragically become their last.

Before the Unspeakable Tragedy

The Dawood family’s home in Surrey, a place once filled with laughter and joy, stands as a poignant reminder of the tragedy. The trip, although outside their comfort zone, was eagerly anticipated. Christine remembers the excitement in their eyes, unaware of the impending catastrophe.

The Fateful Journey

The submersible, on its mission to visit the Titanic wreck, went missing in the North Atlantic, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod. Christine recounts the gut-wrenching moment they found out about the accident and the subsequent confirmation that there were no survivors. Alongside the Dawoods, the expedition included OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Remembering Shahzada and Suleman

Christine shares fond memories of her husband and son, remembering Suleman as an ‘old soul’ and a ‘people’s man’. She paints a picture of two individuals deeply connected to their causes, filled with a zest for life. She finds some solace in thinking of them as part of the ocean now, their presence felt in the sea that claimed them. As Suleman’s 20th birthday approaches, she intends to remember and celebrate him as the passionate advocate for wealth inequality that he was.

Carrying On

Despite the deep pain of loss, Christine speaks about moving forward. She talks about the difficulty of waking up each morning without them, yet continues to live as a testament to their memory. OceanGate expressed condolences, underscoring the explorers’ passion for the oceans and the profound loss felt by the Dawood family and the global community.