A Life-Saving Rescue Remembered: Rosie McCusker's £5,000 Donation to Kintail Mountain Rescue Team

Rosie McCusker, formerly known as Rosie Horder, has manifested her enduring gratitude to the Kintail Mountain Rescue Team in Scotland with a generous £5,000 donation, marking 50 years since they rescued her from a potentially fatal fall at the Falls of Glomach. The incident occurred during a family holiday when Rosie, then 11 years old, slipped and plummeted 60 meters into a water pool - a fall that could easily have ended in tragedy had it not been for the swift and skilled intervention of the rescue team.

A Rescue to Remember

The rescue operation that followed Rosie's fall was undoubtedly demanding, involving over 40 selfless volunteers who labored for nine grueling hours to secure her safe return. Despite the harrowing circumstances, Rosie was fortunate to sustain only a hand injury. She was eventually carried down on a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance, marking the end of a rescue operation that would etch itself deeply into the annals of the Kintail Mountain Rescue Team's history.

Gratitude and Memory

The substantial donation made by Rosie serves as a testament to her enduring gratitude and a poignant tribute to her late father David, who was present on that fateful day. The funds will provide a much-needed boost to the volunteer organization, enabling them to purchase essential equipment that will undoubtedly enhance their capability to perform future rescue operations.

Community Heroes

Lara Hinde, the current leader of the Kintail Mountain Rescue Team, has expressed profound gratitude for Rosie's contribution. Her statement serves as a reminder of the pivotal role volunteer organizations play in ensuring the safety of individuals in perilous situations. It underscores the value of community spirit and the profound, long-lasting impact that selfless acts of courage can have on the lives of those they touch.