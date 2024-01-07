A Decade of Longing: Bartlesville Remembers Victims of Unsolved Fire Tragedy

On a chilly January night a decade ago, the small town of Bartlesville was shaken to its core when a devastating house fire claimed the lives of five individuals. Now, on the 10-year anniversary of this tragedy, families and friends gather not just to remember their loved ones, but to continue their unyielding quest for answers.

The Unresolved Mystery of the Fire

The fire, which broke out on January 4th, 2014, snuffed out the lives of Destiny Daugherty, Chase Wright, Kevin Lomax, Shelby Sanders, and Jeremy Blair. Despite the tireless efforts of the ATF, OSBI, and Bartlesville Police, the cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery. Investigations have yielded no conclusive results, leaving the families grappling with a gaping void where answers should be.

A Place of Remembrance and Hope

In the aftermath of the disaster, a memorial gazebo was erected on the fire-ravaged property. This site has taken on significant emotional importance for the families, especially for individuals like Edyie Lott, the mother of the youngest victim, Chase Wright. With no grave to visit due to her son’s cremation, the gazebo offers a tangible place to remember and honor her child. The families make annual visits to this silent testament of their loss, their presence a poignant reminder of the lives abruptly halted by the fire.

The Unwavering Quest for Closure

Despite the agonizing passage of time, the families’ desire for understanding remains unwavering. They remain hopeful that someone with knowledge of the fire’s origins will come forward, providing the much-needed closure they yearn for. Until then, they vow to keep the memory of their loved ones alive and to continue their pursuit of the truth, a testament to their resilience in the face of unimaginable loss.