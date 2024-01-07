en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

A Decade of Longing: Bartlesville Remembers Victims of Unsolved Fire Tragedy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
A Decade of Longing: Bartlesville Remembers Victims of Unsolved Fire Tragedy

On a chilly January night a decade ago, the small town of Bartlesville was shaken to its core when a devastating house fire claimed the lives of five individuals. Now, on the 10-year anniversary of this tragedy, families and friends gather not just to remember their loved ones, but to continue their unyielding quest for answers.

The Unresolved Mystery of the Fire

The fire, which broke out on January 4th, 2014, snuffed out the lives of Destiny Daugherty, Chase Wright, Kevin Lomax, Shelby Sanders, and Jeremy Blair. Despite the tireless efforts of the ATF, OSBI, and Bartlesville Police, the cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery. Investigations have yielded no conclusive results, leaving the families grappling with a gaping void where answers should be.

A Place of Remembrance and Hope

In the aftermath of the disaster, a memorial gazebo was erected on the fire-ravaged property. This site has taken on significant emotional importance for the families, especially for individuals like Edyie Lott, the mother of the youngest victim, Chase Wright. With no grave to visit due to her son’s cremation, the gazebo offers a tangible place to remember and honor her child. The families make annual visits to this silent testament of their loss, their presence a poignant reminder of the lives abruptly halted by the fire.

The Unwavering Quest for Closure

Despite the agonizing passage of time, the families’ desire for understanding remains unwavering. They remain hopeful that someone with knowledge of the fire’s origins will come forward, providing the much-needed closure they yearn for. Until then, they vow to keep the memory of their loved ones alive and to continue their pursuit of the truth, a testament to their resilience in the face of unimaginable loss.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Driver Cited for Speeding at 103 mph in San Ramon: A Wake-Up Call for Safe Driving
In an alarming incident, the San Ramon Police Department reported that a driver was apprehended for speeding at a shocking 103 mph on city streets. The precise location of the event remains undisclosed, but it is suspected to have been in a residential area. No collisions or injuries were associated with this instance, providing some
Driver Cited for Speeding at 103 mph in San Ramon: A Wake-Up Call for Safe Driving
Public Assistance Requested in Pima County Cyclist Injury Investigation
20 mins ago
Public Assistance Requested in Pima County Cyclist Injury Investigation
Manhattan Mayhem: Driver Hits Pedestrians in Early Morning Chaos
28 mins ago
Manhattan Mayhem: Driver Hits Pedestrians in Early Morning Chaos
30-Car Pile-Up in Shaver Lake Area: A Cautionary Tale of Unseen Hazards
4 mins ago
30-Car Pile-Up in Shaver Lake Area: A Cautionary Tale of Unseen Hazards
FAA Grounds 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets After Mid-Air Incident
13 mins ago
FAA Grounds 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets After Mid-Air Incident
Tragic Accident in Bengaluru Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
14 mins ago
Tragic Accident in Bengaluru Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis: A Day at the Beach Post Engagement
26 seconds
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis: A Day at the Beach Post Engagement
Hyderabad's BRS Party Chief KCR Gears Up for District Tours Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
30 seconds
Hyderabad's BRS Party Chief KCR Gears Up for District Tours Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Election Commission to Assess Andhra Pradesh's Readiness for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
49 seconds
Election Commission to Assess Andhra Pradesh's Readiness for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
1 min
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
3 mins
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
3 mins
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
Scores Unveiled: Recent High School Basketball Games Across the US
4 mins
Scores Unveiled: Recent High School Basketball Games Across the US
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Philadelphia 76ers in High-Scoring Game
4 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Philadelphia 76ers in High-Scoring Game
High School Girls' Basketball: Scores Roundup and Highlights
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Scores Roundup and Highlights
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
10 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app