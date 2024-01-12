A Day Full of Emergencies: Keene’s Fire Mutual Aid Responds to Numerous Calls

Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene had a day full of emergency calls on Thursday, January 11. The sequence of events included multiple fire alarms, vehicle crashes, and an odor investigation. The Keene Fire Department, Fitzwilliam Fire Department, Rindge Fire Department, and Peterborough Fire Department were all part of the response team to these incidents.

Early Morning Fire Alarms and Crashes

The Keene Fire Department responded to the first fire alarm of the day at 17 Federal St. at 12:22 a.m. A vehicle crash was reported on Route 12 at 12:59 a.m., attended by the Fitzwilliam Fire Department, fortunately, no transportation to the hospital was needed. A second fire alarm at the same Federal St. address necessitated another response from the Keene Fire Department at 2:06 a.m. The Rindge Fire Department was dispatched to 15 Manor Way for a fire alarm at 3:31 a.m.

Daytime Incidents and Investigations

As the day unfolded, the Keene Fire Department attended to another fire alarm at 677 Court St. at 10:14 a.m. The Rindge Fire Department was again called out at 12:54 p.m., this time for an incident involving a tree, wires, and a transformer on Wellington Road. The Winchester Fire Department conducted an odor investigation at 8 Ashuelot Main St. at 1:52 p.m.

Evening Vehicle Crash and Road Closure

The day’s series of emergencies concluded with a vehicle crash on Old Dublin Road at 5:21 p.m. The Peterborough Fire Department responded to the two-vehicle collision. One individual had to be transported to Monadnock Hospital due to a knee injury from the accident. The incident resulted in the temporary closure of the road, as confirmed by the Peterborough Police Department.