en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

A Day Full of Emergencies: Keene’s Fire Mutual Aid Responds to Numerous Calls

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
A Day Full of Emergencies: Keene’s Fire Mutual Aid Responds to Numerous Calls

Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene had a day full of emergency calls on Thursday, January 11. The sequence of events included multiple fire alarms, vehicle crashes, and an odor investigation. The Keene Fire Department, Fitzwilliam Fire Department, Rindge Fire Department, and Peterborough Fire Department were all part of the response team to these incidents.

Early Morning Fire Alarms and Crashes

The Keene Fire Department responded to the first fire alarm of the day at 17 Federal St. at 12:22 a.m. A vehicle crash was reported on Route 12 at 12:59 a.m., attended by the Fitzwilliam Fire Department, fortunately, no transportation to the hospital was needed. A second fire alarm at the same Federal St. address necessitated another response from the Keene Fire Department at 2:06 a.m. The Rindge Fire Department was dispatched to 15 Manor Way for a fire alarm at 3:31 a.m.

Daytime Incidents and Investigations

As the day unfolded, the Keene Fire Department attended to another fire alarm at 677 Court St. at 10:14 a.m. The Rindge Fire Department was again called out at 12:54 p.m., this time for an incident involving a tree, wires, and a transformer on Wellington Road. The Winchester Fire Department conducted an odor investigation at 8 Ashuelot Main St. at 1:52 p.m.

Evening Vehicle Crash and Road Closure

The day’s series of emergencies concluded with a vehicle crash on Old Dublin Road at 5:21 p.m. The Peterborough Fire Department responded to the two-vehicle collision. One individual had to be transported to Monadnock Hospital due to a knee injury from the accident. The incident resulted in the temporary closure of the road, as confirmed by the Peterborough Police Department.

0
Accidents United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
14 mins ago
Bradford Interchange Bus Station Shut Down Temporarily due to Weather Damage
The Bradford Interchange bus station, a crucial hub for transportation in West Yorkshire, has been temporarily shut down due to damage believed to have resulted from the recent bout of extreme weather. The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), on last Thursday, announced this closure, leaving passengers and operators adapting to this unforeseen disruption. Detailed Assessment
Bradford Interchange Bus Station Shut Down Temporarily due to Weather Damage
London Woman Charged with Manslaughter over Fatal Bed Bug Poisoning
20 mins ago
London Woman Charged with Manslaughter over Fatal Bed Bug Poisoning
Cornish Fishing Vessel Discovers WWII Mine: A Tale of History and Heroism
24 mins ago
Cornish Fishing Vessel Discovers WWII Mine: A Tale of History and Heroism
Unexpected Discovery Sparks Hope: Potential Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force AN 32 Located
15 mins ago
Unexpected Discovery Sparks Hope: Potential Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force AN 32 Located
Fatal Motorbike Accident Claims Life of Rising Muay Thai Star in Phuket
15 mins ago
Fatal Motorbike Accident Claims Life of Rising Muay Thai Star in Phuket
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
17 mins ago
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
Latest Headlines
World News
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
8 seconds
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
1 min
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
2 mins
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
2 mins
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
2 mins
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
3 mins
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
3 mins
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
Sheffield Wednesday Signs Promising Goalkeeper Beadle on Loan: A New Era of Competition
3 mins
Sheffield Wednesday Signs Promising Goalkeeper Beadle on Loan: A New Era of Competition
Harry Barrett Slams Castlebar MD for Inadequate Local Area Plan
4 mins
Harry Barrett Slams Castlebar MD for Inadequate Local Area Plan
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app