en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

A Daughter’s Lawsuit: Arda Mosa Sues Father for Damages Over £200,000

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
A Daughter’s Lawsuit: Arda Mosa Sues Father for Damages Over £200,000

In an unprecedented lawsuit, Arda Mosa, a ten-year-old girl who has grappled with severe brain damage since a car accident in 2014, is suing her father, Abdul Mosa, for damages exceeding £200,000. This tragic incident, which claimed the life of her seven-year-old brother Alin and inflicted severe injuries on her six-year-old brother Ara, resulted from Abdul Mosa’s fatal mistake of driving on the wrong side of the road after exiting the Channel Tunnel in Kent.

A Family Torn Apart

The accident in question occurred in August 2014, forever altering the course of the Mosa family’s lives. Abdul Mosa, in a moment of lethal error, drove head-on into a lorry, causing a catastrophic collision. The family was returning from a holiday in France, their journey abruptly ended with the loss of a child and the infliction of life-altering injuries on others.

Arda Mosa’s Battle

Arda, a mere 17 months old at the time of the accident, now grapples with sight problems, learning difficulties, and restricted use of her limbs. She battles weakness, poor balance, mental and physical fatigue, anxiety, and panic symptoms—a daunting array of challenges for a child so young. The lawsuit, spearheaded by her mother, Huzan Mosa, will be covered by Abdul Mosa’s insurance company, should they win.

Justice and Consequences

In 2015, Abdul Mosa was spared jail time despite admitting to five charges of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. The judge reasoned that the loss of his son and the severe repercussions on his family were punishment enough. He was dealt a two-year suspended sentence and a driving ban for three years. This ruling, however, does little to alleviate the lifelong impact of Abdul Mosa’s momentary mistake.

Arda Mosa’s lawsuit seeks a lump sum for past losses, periodic payments for future financial losses, and provisional damages to allow for further compensation if her condition worsens. This case underscores the long-lasting consequences of a single moment’s error, and the fight for justice by those left to bear the brunt of its repercussions.

0
Accidents
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cincinnati Woman Stranded at Haneda Airport Following Fatal Collision

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Citizen Killed in Gaza While Serving Israel Defence Forces

By Salman Khan

New Year's Day Explosions in Missoula: Propane Bottles Suspected

By Justice Nwafor

High-Speed Chase and Crash Mar New Year's Day in Des Moines ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
High-Speed Chase and Crash Mar New Year's Day in Des Moines ...
heart comment 0
Hazardous Material Spill in Ohio: A Tanker Truck Accident Causes Disruption

By BNN Correspondents

Hazardous Material Spill in Ohio: A Tanker Truck Accident Causes Disruption
Fiery Car Crash Claims Life in Sacramento

By Muhammad Jawad

Fiery Car Crash Claims Life in Sacramento
Oyster River Fire Department Quells Intense Workshop Fire in Black Creek

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Oyster River Fire Department Quells Intense Workshop Fire in Black Creek
Tragic House Fire Claims Two Lives in Medicine Lodge, Kansas

By Olalekan Adigun

Tragic House Fire Claims Two Lives in Medicine Lodge, Kansas
Latest Headlines
World News
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
42 seconds
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
45 seconds
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
46 seconds
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
1 min
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
1 min
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
1 min
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
1 min
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
1 min
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
1 min
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app