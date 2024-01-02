A Daughter’s Lawsuit: Arda Mosa Sues Father for Damages Over £200,000

In an unprecedented lawsuit, Arda Mosa, a ten-year-old girl who has grappled with severe brain damage since a car accident in 2014, is suing her father, Abdul Mosa, for damages exceeding £200,000. This tragic incident, which claimed the life of her seven-year-old brother Alin and inflicted severe injuries on her six-year-old brother Ara, resulted from Abdul Mosa’s fatal mistake of driving on the wrong side of the road after exiting the Channel Tunnel in Kent.

A Family Torn Apart

The accident in question occurred in August 2014, forever altering the course of the Mosa family’s lives. Abdul Mosa, in a moment of lethal error, drove head-on into a lorry, causing a catastrophic collision. The family was returning from a holiday in France, their journey abruptly ended with the loss of a child and the infliction of life-altering injuries on others.

Arda Mosa’s Battle

Arda, a mere 17 months old at the time of the accident, now grapples with sight problems, learning difficulties, and restricted use of her limbs. She battles weakness, poor balance, mental and physical fatigue, anxiety, and panic symptoms—a daunting array of challenges for a child so young. The lawsuit, spearheaded by her mother, Huzan Mosa, will be covered by Abdul Mosa’s insurance company, should they win.

Justice and Consequences

In 2015, Abdul Mosa was spared jail time despite admitting to five charges of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. The judge reasoned that the loss of his son and the severe repercussions on his family were punishment enough. He was dealt a two-year suspended sentence and a driving ban for three years. This ruling, however, does little to alleviate the lifelong impact of Abdul Mosa’s momentary mistake.

Arda Mosa’s lawsuit seeks a lump sum for past losses, periodic payments for future financial losses, and provisional damages to allow for further compensation if her condition worsens. This case underscores the long-lasting consequences of a single moment’s error, and the fight for justice by those left to bear the brunt of its repercussions.