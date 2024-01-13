A Community in Mourning: Tragic Car Accident Claims Life of Young Chase Picard

In a tragic turn of events, Chase Picard, a cherished member of the Hooksett, New Hampshire community, and a graduate of Londonderry High School, was fatally injured in a car accident. The devastating incident took place at the junction of Parmenter Road and Route 102 in Londonderry. At approximately 6:09 p.m., Chase’s Chevy pickup collided with a Subaru, leading to his untimely death at the scene. Details concerning the occupants of the Subaru remain undisclosed.

A Community Mourns

Chase’s sudden death has deeply affected his community, casting a pall of sorrow over Hooksett. Known for his academic prowess and athletic participation in sports such as flag football, basketball, and baseball, Chase was a beacon of positivity and ambition. His loss has reminded the community of the fragility of life and the imperative of cherishing every moment with loved ones.

Coming Together in Grief

In the wake of this heart-wrenching incident, the community has rallied together, demonstrating the strength of unity in times of adversity. A GoFundMe page has been established to assist Chase’s family with unexpected expenses. This act of solidarity underscores the compassionate spirit of the community, standing as a testament to their collective resilience.

Remembering Chase Picard

Chase’s parents, Ashley and Jeremy Picard, renowned for their active involvement in community development, are now grappling with the loss of their son. The untimely death of Chase Picard at just 17 years old is not only a profound emotional event for his family but also for the community that regarded him as one of their own. As the community continues to grieve, the memory of Chase lives on, his legacy etched in the hearts of those he touched.