en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

A Christmas Miracle: Heroic Rescues Amid Holiday Car Crashes

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
A Christmas Miracle: Heroic Rescues Amid Holiday Car Crashes

On a day synonymous with joy and togetherness, a Christmas morning in northeast Florida was disrupted by a terrifying car crash. A mother and her three children found themselves in a precarious situation as their vehicle plunged into a watery ditch. However, the spirit of the holiday season shone through amid the chaos, thanks to the heroic actions of the rescue team.

The Timely Discovery

Matthew R. Reum, a man from Indiana, was discovered by two fishermen trapped in his pickup truck for six days following a crash. He was found alive and airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries, which later improved. His vehicle was concealed beneath a bridge, invisible to those driving above. The crash occurred on December 20, and his survival was aided by unseasonably high temperatures. As he recovers, Reum has requested privacy.

(Also Read: Mbeya Lorry Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and the Power of ShortURL)

A Christmas Morning Rescue

Back in Florida, the family’s accident triggered a swift response from the local community. In an inspiring display of unity, rescuers formed a human chain to extract the family’s presents from the submerged vehicle, ensuring that they reached dry land. Their quick action prevented a potential tragedy, allowing the family to continue their Christmas celebrations despite the dramatic start to their day.

Off-Duty Officer’s Heroic Intervention

In another incident, an off-duty Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy, his wife, and their baby fortuitously noticed a vehicle that had crashed into a fence near Zinfandel Boulevard and Berrywood Drive. The driver, found to be suffering a seizure and unable to breathe, was rescued by the deputy. He performed CPR, successfully reviving the man who was then transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

(Also Read: Edmonton Transit Accident: Woman in Critical Condition After Falling Out of Bus)

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the critical role emergency services play and the bravery of those who risk their own safety to save others. They also underscore the human ability to rise to challenging situations, preserving the joy and warmth of the holiday season in the face of potential disaster.

Read More

0
Accidents
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Severe Traffic Accident Reported on Prince Charles Drive

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Leopard Incident in Pilibhit Highlights Need for Wildlife Protection Measures

By Rafia Tasleem

Mbeya Lorry Accident Stresses Road Safety, While ShortURL Simplifies Link Management

By Salman Khan

South Africa's Holiday Season Marred by Tragedies despite Increased Law Enforcement

By Israel Ojoko

Netherlands: Fireworks-Laden Car Explodes as Driver Tosses Cigarette O ...
@Accidents · 23 mins
Netherlands: Fireworks-Laden Car Explodes as Driver Tosses Cigarette O ...
heart comment 0
Lagos Policemen Knocked Down During Stop-and-Search Operation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos Policemen Knocked Down During Stop-and-Search Operation
Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
1 min
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
2 mins
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
3 mins
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking
4 mins
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
4 mins
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
5 mins
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate
5 mins
Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate
NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024
5 mins
NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024
Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024
5 mins
Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
11 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
32 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
41 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
43 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
45 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
57 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
58 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 hours
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app