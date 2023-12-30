en English
Accidents

A Christmas Marred by Tragedy: A Nationwide Tale of Loss and Hope

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:06 pm EST
A Christmas Marred by Tragedy: A Nationwide Tale of Loss and Hope

On a day typically filled with joy and celebration, a family in Somerset was left to mourn after an intoxicated Adam Gauthier caused a fatal car collision, taking the lives of a woman’s grandson and husband. The woman herself later succumbed to crash-inflicted injuries. The incident, which occurred on Route 6 on Veterans Memorial Bridge, involved Gauthier driving in the wrong direction. As authorities continue with the investigation, Gauthier faces multiple counts of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter while operating under the influence.

A String of Christmas Calamities

Meanwhile, in Sycamore Township, a family’s home was engulfed by a fire on Christmas Eve, leaving them with no place to call home. The family – comprising three young children who had recently moved back to care for their father, an Alzheimer’s patient that passed away recently – now face a bleak future with little to no income and absent homeowner’s insurance. While the cause of the fire remains unknown, the family has been receiving assistance from the Red Cross, local church leaders, and a GoFundMe page.

On the morning of Christmas in Jacksonville, Florida, a family’s car crashed. However, this story took a positive turn as first responders managed to rescue the family and their Christmas presents from the submerged vehicle. Though the family suffered minor injuries, they were grateful for the patient and kind assistance from the first responders. The saved gifts were dried and supplemented with extra donations brought to the hospital.

The Collision That Shattered a Home

For Ana Diaconu, 30, and Florin Maracinenu, 34, Christmas Day was marred by the sound of a black BMW crashing into their home, causing extensive damage. The 9.05 am collision with their spare room led to the wall’s collapse, a destroyed electricity box, compromised gas mains, and a damaged family VW Golf. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving the BMW without a license or insurance. The family, including their two children, has been temporarily residing at a friend’s house, grappling with the need for accommodation, food, clothes, and toys for their children. Their insurance company has offered a hotel stay, and neighbors have been assisting them in the wake of the disaster.

Further Tragedy and Hope

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, 74-year-old Brian Peterson was killed when a man crashed into his house. The family’s grief was compounded by the fact that the driver, 32-year-old Mark Castello, was under the influence of meth, marijuana, alcohol, and other drugs. Despite this tragedy, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with repair costs while Castello remains in custody facing multiple charges related to the crash.

In a separate incident, Rikki Boneschansker, her husband, and four children were involved in a car crash on Christmas Eve en route to a candlelight service. The family faces a long recovery, with Boneschansker undergoing surgery for a broken arm, leg, and shattered pelvis, while her children also sustained injuries. Fundraisers have been initiated to help with the family expenses, and the community has been expressing gratitude for their survival and the help received thus far.

Accidents
BNN Correspondents

