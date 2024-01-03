Franklin County’s Century-Long Journalistic Journey

The landscape of Franklin County’s journalistic history over the past century has been as varied as the lives it has captured. A striking recollection of events, both mundane and momentous, paints a vibrant picture of a local community shaped by its shared experiences.

Milestones and Mishaps: The Late 90s

The year 1998 stands out for a mix of local incidents and broader events. A head-on collision at Hwy 91 and the Cub River turn-off brought local traffic safety into focus. In the same year, the county resonated with the nationwide shock of the President’s impeachment and empathized with the devastating hurricane in Honduras. It was also a time of prosperity for the agricultural sector, as milk production saw a significant boost. The community spirit was kept alive by the residents’ shared hobbies, with unique Santa and elf figures becoming a popular local creation.

Challenges and Changes: Mid 70s

Stepping back to 1974, the county was a hub of activity. There was a collective sense of pride as a Preston senior was nominated for the prestigious U.S. Naval Academy. With the shadows of an energy crisis looming, the resourceful residents turned to wood as an alternative fuel. The introduction of a local law mandating snowmobile registration was indicative of the changing times. Meanwhile, the elevation of Ezra Taft Benson as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was a significant religious milestone.

Triumphs and Trials: Late 40s

The chilling cold of 1949 brought with it a plunge in temperatures, as well as the escalating anticipation of high school students gearing up to present the opera ‘The Desert Song.’ The year was not without its share of tragedy, with an unfortunate explosion at the Byington’s home on New Year’s Eve. Severe weather conditions led to transportation difficulties and school challenges, reminding the county of the harsh realities of nature.

Progress and Pitfalls: Early 20s

The early 1920s saw a flurry of activity. Counterfeit $10 bills circulated, casting a shadow over the local economy. Meanwhile, Calvin Coolidge’s presidential campaign was gaining momentum in North Dakota. The Utah Power & Light Co. was in the spotlight for promoting its stock dividends. These snippets from the archives reflect the shifting concerns and activities of Franklin County’s citizens, indicating a rich tapestry of evolving community life over 100 years.